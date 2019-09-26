Elon Musk salutes ‘silver-tongued’ Russians who made cheeky music video in his honor… but will he come to their business forum?

Elon Musk has given a Twitter shout-out to a group of enterprising Russians who used a billboard and music video to request the famed entrepreneur’s attendance at an upcoming business forum in Krasnodar.

Organizers of the ‘Act Small’ conference bought a billboard outside SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California in the hope of enticing Musk to take part in their forum. The elaborate invitation also included a humorous music video, in which a “choir of Russian entrepreneurs” implores Musk to come to Krasnodar.

The serenade apparently had an effect on Musk. Flexing his Cyrillic skills, Musk responded to the video with a Russian idiom which roughly translates to “silver tongue.”

язык хорошо подвешен — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2019

When a Twitter user noted in Russian that the video appeal had managed to catch Musk’s attention, the billionaire entrepreneur responded with a simple “pravda” (true).

правда — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 25, 2019

Musk’s hat-tip to the group prompted applause from the Russian-speaking Twitterverse, but it remains unclear whether he will actually attend the conference, which runs from October 18-19. The organizers said that Musk’s participation would allow them to “attract qualified speakers and inspire a lot of people to change their jobs to self-employment.” They also suggested that he could join them via Skype if he can’t make the trip to Krasnodar.

Many Russians have developed a soft spot for Musk after he tweeted his approval – in Russian – of a modified Soviet-era car. The tweet spawned a meme, in which Russians tweeted pictures of bizarre lifehacks at the businessman, accompanied by the facetious question: “How do you like that, Elon Musk?”

