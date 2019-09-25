Young Russians serenade Elon Musk, put up billboard outside his office as elaborate invitation to entrepreneur forum (VIDEO)

Organizers behind an upcoming entrepreneur forum in Russia bought a billboard near Elon Musk’s California offices, in hopes of enticing the businessman to the event. Their plan to get him to attend also includes a music video.

Featuring a famous Russian meme – ‘How do you like that, Elon Musk?’ – and a QR code, a billboard erected outside SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California has the sole aim of coaxing the famed entrepreneur to a business conference in Krasnodar, ‘Act Small’, to be held in October.

The billboard alone would be evidence of the conference’s determination to secure Musk’s attendance, but the organizers went even further. The advert’s QR code links to WelcomeElon.com, a website specifically created to provide Musk with details about the forum. The site’s main page features a music video showcasing the vocal talents of a “choir of Russian entrepreneurs,” who sing about how much it would mean to them if the Tesla founder attended their event.

Titled ‘Only Elon in Our Hearts’, the video is a sleek and humorous spin-off of the classic Soviet song ‘Winged Swings’.

The video contains a number of tongue-in-cheek references to Russian traditions, including a scene in which ceremonial bread is adorned with a figurine of Musk, as well as a dance performance from a person dressed as a space rocket – a fresh take on the stereotypical dancing bear.

The troupe sings about how they are eager for Musk to share his “deepest wisdom” with the forum – and would even be glad to speak with him on Skype if he doesn’t want to make the trip to Russia.

Russians fell in love with Musk after the billionaire visionary tweeted out his approval – in Russian – of a modified Soviet-era car. The tweet spawned a meme, ‘How do you like that, Elon Musk?’ in which Russians tweeted quirky lifehacks at the businessman, along with the joking tagline.

Also on rt.com Russian man shows off CAR that even impresses Elon Musk (VIDEO)

Like this story? Share it with a friend!