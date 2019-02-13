Russian man shows off CAR that even impresses Elon Musk (VIDEO)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has expressed his approval, in Russian, for an innovative automobile design: a Soviet-era car which gives the appearance of driving backwards.

Breathing fresh life into a long-lost meme, Russian television network NTV tweeted a video of the modified “Zhiguli” at Musk, asking “How do you like that, @elonmusk?"

The electric car messiah was bombarded by similar, tongue-in-cheek queries last year after famous arms manufacturer Kalashnikov announced it was designing an electric automobile of its own.

Musk, it seems, was impressed by the short clip, which shows the remodeled Soviet car – whose body has been flipped, giving the appearance that it’s driving backward – cruising down the road.

“Awesome,” Musk declared in Russian.

хаха офигенно — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 13, 2019

His response triggered an avalanche of jokes – and confusion.

Tesla model ussr — Bizmortal ❤️👩‍❤️‍👩👨‍❤️‍👨👩‍❤️‍👨💑 (@Bizmortal) February 13, 2019

Me trying to get the joke : pic.twitter.com/0bZOJazmk6 — Charley✌ (@charles_lukes) February 13, 2019

Musk’s Russian fans, meanwhile, lavished the entrepreneur with praise.

According to NTV, the car’s 18-year-old owner has run into trouble with local traffic police, who apparently were less enthusiastic about the creative automobile design.

