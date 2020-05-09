Elon Musk threatens to PULL TESLA OUT of California as officials keep factory shut due to Covid-19

Billionaire Elon Musk has vowed to sue local authorities “immediately” after his Tesla electric car factory wasn’t allowed reopen due to Covid-19 restrictions, and has warned he’s considering pulling out of California altogether.

Musk took to Twitter on Saturday to vent his anger over the decision of Alameda County to keep his business shut. While Tesla was expected to resume “limited operations” on Friday, it was not allowed to actually do so.

Also on rt.com Elon Musk says human language will be OBSOLETE in 10 years, after struggling to pronounce his baby’s name on Joe Rogan

“Tesla is filing a lawsuit against Alameda County immediately. The unelected & ignorant “Interim Health Officer” of Alameda is acting contrary to the Governor, the President, our Constitutional freedoms & just plain common sense!” Musk tweeted.

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

The entrepreneur also threatened to move the plant out of California altogether, stating that his company was the “last carmaker” in the golden state. The company’s HQ is already set to move either to Texas or Nevada, according to Musk.

Elon Musk has been a staunch opponent of the coronavirus-stalling rules across the US, arguing that the measures rolled out against the pandemic are going against Americans’ “freedom.” The US remains the worst coronavirus-affected nation, with over 1.3 million registered cases of the disease and nearly 80,000 resultant deaths. Globally, the deadly disease has killed more than 270,000 people, with some four million confirmed as infected.

Also on rt.com I never thought I’d agree with Musk, but he’s right Tesla is in a huge BUBBLE... & St. Elon’s playing investors like a fiddle

If you like this story, share it with a friend!