West Virginia governor explains his ‘f**king follow the guidelines’ Covid-19 advice as technical glitch as it turns into meme

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice urged businesses in his state to reopen, but only if they “f**king follow the guidelines.” Justice tried to explain his f-bomb as a “technical glitch,” but nobody’s buying it.

Monday marked the second week of Justice’s phased reopening of West Virginia. Restaurants, barber shops and dog groomers are all among the businesses that will open their doors again, yet Justice reminded employers that a resurgence of Covid-19 is still a threat.

“Again I encourage all businesses that are allowed to open to do so, only if they f**kin follow the guidelines to keep West Virginians safe,” the audibly exasperated governor said during a Monday press briefing.

Justice’s foul-mouthed advisory quickly went viral, and as memes and quips at his expense circulated on Twitter, the Republican governor issued a hasty explanation later on Monday night. Justice explained the mishap as an “audio glitch,” and reminded his constituents that he would “never” say such a dirty word, “in any way, shape, form or fashion.”

However, the damage was already done, and the memes kept flowing.

No matter the taste it left in some viewers’ mouths, Justice’s slip of the tongue seemed to endear himself to some commenters. “This is the first time I’ve ever liked Jim Justice,” one wrote. “Audio glitch or not, run with it,” another said. “You just won re-election without a campaign stop, bumper sticker, or sign.”

Compared to some of its neighbors, West Virginia has fared relatively well during the coronavirus pandemic. The state has recorded 1,250 cases of the deadly illness, and 50 deaths. By contrast, Maryland – which borders West Virginia to the east – has seen more than 20 times as many cases and 27 times as many deaths, even though its population is less than five times larger.

