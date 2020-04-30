China declares ‘no interest’ in meddling in US vote after Trump accuses Beijing of doing ‘anything’ to oust him

China has rejected any allegations it planned to meddle in the US election in November after the US president accused the Chinese of favouring his rival, Joe Biden, given Trump’s rhetoric over Covid-19 origins and trade relations.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said during a daily briefing that “the US presidential election is an internal affair, we have no interest in interfering in it,” adding “we hope the people of the US will not drag China into its election politics.”

In an interview on Wednesday, President Trump claimed Beijing wanted his opponent, Joe Biden, to take the White House to ease pressure he has placed on China over trade and the coronavirus.

“China will do anything they can to have me lose this race,” said Trump, while accusing Beijing of “constantly using public relations to make it like they’re innocent parties” regarding the spread of Covid-19.

Geng stated that China is not an “accomplice” of the virus, but a victim, like the rest of the world, and that “certain politicians” have attempted to shift the blame from their own poor handling of the outbreak to blaming China.

“The US should know this: the enemy is the virus, not China,” he added.

China has resolutely denied any wrongdoing in relation to the novel coronavirus, saying it tackled its epidemic appropriately and shared information about the virus as soon as it was available. Beijing also hit out at Washington’s handling of Covid-19, saying it has been slow and ineffective and cautioning against politicizing the global crisis.

