Parisians defy Covid-19 lockdown with outdoor DANCE PARTY that prompts police raid (VIDEOS)

Dozens of people gathered in a posh historic district of Paris for an impromptu street party, dancing to music blasted by a resident from his balcony amid the coronavirus lockdown. The party triggered a rapid police response.

The footage from the 18th arrondissement of Paris which includes Montmartre shows a group of people swaying and spinning to Dalida’s ‘Let me dance’, with a crowd of onlookers gathering.

Le 18ème vient officiellement de s’auto-déconfiner (et il aimerait qu’on le laisse danser). pic.twitter.com/xXkkRJ490w — Corentin Chrétien-Droz (@CocoChrist) April 25, 2020

The dancing defiance of the coronavirus quarantine did not last long as police swiftly arrived at the scene, dispersing the revelers. It was not immediately clear whether anyone was fined or detained over the party, yet the person who blasted the music has reportedly received a warning from law enforcement.

Mais la police, qui aimerait qu’on la laisse bosser, vient officiellement de reconfiner le 18ème. pic.twitter.com/elbwJWYMmv — Corentin Chrétien-Droz (@CocoChrist) April 25, 2020

The small fete was met with quite a mixed reaction online, with many users condemning the carelessness and selfishness of the dancers.

“How sad to see that, these are the same people who we will cry tomorrow and who will accuse the public authorities. Selfishness is the worst disease,” one user wrote.

Others, however, praised the revelers for their “freedom” spirit, arguing that having a little fun even amid the pandemic won’t hurt.

France is among the worst coronavirus-hit nations, with more than 161,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and over 22,600 deaths, according to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University. The country has been under a strict lockdown since March 17 with public venues closed, assemblies banned and the freedom of movement drastically limited.

The country is expected to begin gradually lifting the lockdown starting on May 11, allowing retailers to reopen and easing other restrictions. The plan on how the lockdown windup will unfold will be unveiled by the government next week.

