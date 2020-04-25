 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

#KIMJONGUNDEAD is a rumor, but political jokes at North Korean leader’s expense are already here

25 Apr, 2020 15:50
Get short URL
#KIMJONGUNDEAD is a rumor, but political jokes at North Korean leader’s expense are already here
Kim Jong Un visits a drill of long-range artillery sub-units of the Korean People's Army, in North Korea ©  North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) via Reuters
Rumors of North Korea’s Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un’s declining health have inspired a bevy of mocking and agenda-driven tweets from both the left and right.

The hashtag #KIMJONGUNDEAD began trending on Twitter shortly after Reuters reported that China had dispatched a team of medical experts to the country to advise on his well-being. Although next to nothing is known for sure, social media went into a frenzy with memes and posts that had less to do with North Korea and more to do with US politics.

‘Dilbert’ creator and political author Scott Adams used the news to take a shot at former Vice President Joe Biden’s potential relationship with Kim’s sister, should she take power in the case of her brother’s death.

“If Kim Jong-un's sister has no blood on her hands (as far as anyone knows), this could be an opening for peace, unless Biden becomes president and gets handsy with her,” Adams tweeted.

Donald Trump’s critics predictably used the opportunity to try and dunk on the president, who has maintained a more positive relationship with North Korea than previous presidents.

“If he is indeed brain dead, now he has more in common with Trump than just being a wannabe tough guy,” tweeted one user about Kim.

Controversial businessman and former presidential hopeful – he tried for the Libertarian Party’s nomination in 2016 – John McAfee took things a step further, joking that perhaps Trump and Kim have “eloped." The tweet included a fake magazine cover of the two world leaders embracing each other, but it has since been deleted.

RT

Others expressed outright a want for the North Korean leader to actually die or simply tied Kim’s circumstances into the current Covid-19 pandemic.

“The lord just came to me and told me that Kim Jong-un has passed away, hasn’t hit the news yet but just wait, Amen,” tweeted YouTuber Matt H. Watson.

The news has also provided plenty of easy fodder for memes and GIFs from users looking to make various jokes at Kim’s expense. 

“Mission completed. Thank you James Franco and Seth Rogen,” one user wrote, referencing the controversial 2014 comedy ‘The Interview’ where the actors’ characters kill a fictional version of Kim.

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies