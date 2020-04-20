‘Biden Loves Kids’: Trump attacks Biden with meme video of his swimming pool gaffe

President Donald Trump has shared a meme featuring Joe Biden rambling about children touching him in a swimming pool. Fresh from sparring with Biden over China, Trump may be previewing a new line of attack on his handsy opponent.

Posted by Trump on Monday, the meme is a send-up of an Allstate Insurance ad, and features a visibly embarrassed Barack Obama – his head pasted onto an actor’s body – squirming as Biden talks about some perplexing encounters with children at a Delaware swimming pool.

The video features real footage of Biden speaking at a pool in Wilmington, Delaware, after the municipality renamed the facility in his honor in 2017. In front of a crowd, Biden fondly recalled how “the kids used to come up and reach in the pool and rub my leg down so it was straight and then watch the hair come back up again.”

“I learned about kids jumping on my lap,” he continued. “I love kids jumping on my lap.”

In the video shared by Trump, “Biden Loves Kids” is emblazoned across the television screen.

Biden’s speech was met with confusion and disgust when it surfaced online last year. However, Trump has thus far held off on attacking Biden for his questionable statements about children. Though Biden has been hammered by Trump for his notoriously wandering hands, the president has not yet bashed his rival for grabbing, stroking, and whispering to visibly uncomfortable children – all of which has been caught on video.

In this clip, former Vice President Biden uses a candid moment to fondle the chest area of a little girl -- in front of her entire family. Her visible discomfort is extremely obvious. pic.twitter.com/PXZx68KEGe — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) November 13, 2017

The meme video may be the first in a series of personal attacks on Biden, who Trump has previously described as “creepy.”

Trump’s most recent attack ads have attempted to portray Biden as an ally of the Chinese Communist Party, a predictable tactic as the coronavirus pandemic continues to claim American lives. However, the Biden campaign responded in kind over the weekend with an ad claiming that Trump “rolled over for the Chinese,” and “took their word,” as the virus first spread beyond China.

Should Trump turn up the personal attacks on Biden, the former VP would likely be left stumped. Biden’s history of gaffes and misstatements is extensive, and he has already had to apologize for his touchy-feely way with women. Trump’s own personal improprieties, on the other hand, haven’t dented his popularity with his base. The emergence of the ‘Access Hollywood’ ‘Grab ‘em by the p*ssy’ tape a month before the 2016 election had no discernible impact on Trump’s eventual victory, and Democrat and Republican voters alike didn’t care about the President’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels when the story broke in 2018.

Whether they’ll care about Biden’s history of suspicious statements is hard to know. After all, the coronavirus pandemic and its social and economic fallout are currently dominating the news cycle. Americans may have bigger fish to fry. But that probably won’t stop Trump from embracing his inner troll and keeping up the attack on Biden.

Trump welcomed Biden to the 2020 race with a crudely edited meme video, and will likely be hammering his opponent in a similar fashion all the way to the finish line in November.

