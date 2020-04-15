 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Playing it really, really safe? Warren waits until Biden’s the last man standing before endorsing him for 2020

15 Apr, 2020 15:28
Playing it really, really safe? Warren waits until Biden’s the last man standing before endorsing him for 2020
"Did I say 'big structural change'? I meant 'more incrementalism, please'." © Reuters / Brian Snyder / Kevin Lamarque
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has finally endorsed former vice president Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential race. With no other Democrats left in the field, her tardy decision left voters less than enthusiastic.

Warren somewhat belatedly threw her support behind the presumptive nominee on Wednesday via Twitter, days after Democratic Socialist challenger Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race. She was the last holdout among Biden's former rivals to endorse the centrist Democrat.

Warren ruffled supporters' feathers after her own departure from the nominating contest last month, when she refused to come out in support of either Sanders or Biden. Many in the party's progressive faction resented her for supposedly taking a fatal bite out of Sanders' lead in several close Super Tuesday races.

The senator's waiting game – even former president Barack Obama endorsed Biden on Tuesday! – did not go unnoticed by the social media commentariat. "Brave of her," one user snarked.

Some hoped (or feared) that Warren might end up as Biden's vice president.

The Trump campaign and its supporters weighed in, pointing out that she had just called him a "Washington insider" less than two months ago and suggesting she was less than sincere about the whole thing.

Snake emojis were rampant from disaffected progressives – as were references to sexual assault allegations against Biden.

But the blue-check brigade was all smiles - better late than never!

