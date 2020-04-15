Elizabeth Warren officially endorses Democrat Joe Biden for 2020 election

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren has joined former President Barack Obama and fellow ex-candidate Bernie Sanders in throwing her support behind Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic Party nominee for the 2020 election.

"In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government," Warren tweeted on Monday morning in her endorsement of Biden.

The senator also tweeted out a video of her talking up Biden's commitment to "public service" and "empathy," admitting she does not agree with the former vice president "100 percent of the time," but respects that he "will always tell you where he stands."

Warren's endorsement comes two days after Sanders officially backed Biden, and one day after Obama did, further cementing Biden's status as the Democrat Party's most likely 2020 presidential nominee.

The more progressive Warren and more moderate Biden clashed often on the campaign trail until the senator ended her campaign last month. Warren has called Biden a “Washington insider,” while Biden criticized her campaign for having a “my way or the highway attitude” on policy.

