Grim record: US overtakes Italy in Covid-19 death toll – Reuters tally

The US has become the country with most coronavirus fatalities in the world after the American death toll exceeded 19,600 people and surpassed Italy's numbers, according to calculations by Reuters.

Italy, which remained atop the grim rankings for weeks, has so far registered 19,468 deaths, with third-placed Spain reporting 16,353 people killed by the virus.

The US has taken the lead after recording around 2,000 deaths from Covid-19 on each of the last four days.

The death toll in New York state has already reached 8,627, with the Big Apple being the hardest-hit city.

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was able to find some positive trends in the development of the epidemic, saying the number of hospitalizations and people being placed in intensive care is continuing to decline.

