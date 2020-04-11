 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

Grim record: US overtakes Italy in Covid-19 death toll – Reuters tally

11 Apr, 2020 16:25
Get short URL
Grim record: US overtakes Italy in Covid-19 death toll – Reuters tally
A person is transported into the emergency room at Elmhurst Medical Center on April 10, 2020 in New York City © Getty Images / David Dee Delgado
The US has become the country with most coronavirus fatalities in the world after the American death toll exceeded 19,600 people and surpassed Italy's numbers, according to calculations by Reuters.

Italy, which remained atop the grim rankings for weeks, has so far registered 19,468 deaths, with third-placed Spain reporting 16,353 people killed by the virus.

The US has taken the lead after recording around 2,000 deaths from Covid-19 on each of the last four days.

The death toll in New York state has already reached 8,627, with the Big Apple being the hardest-hit city.

However, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was able to find some positive trends in the development of the epidemic, saying the number of hospitalizations and people being placed in intensive care is continuing to decline.

Also on rt.com New DHS model predicts 200,000 Covid-19 deaths & surge in cases over summer if containment measures lifted after 30 days

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies