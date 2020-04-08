2016 will rise again! Hillary supporters do victory lap as Sanders drops out of 2020 race

Failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s supporters are high-fiving over the demise of her erstwhile rival Bernie Sanders’ 2020 campaign, rehashing perceived slights from four years ago and dragging the candidate’s “Bros.”

After Sanders announced he was concluding his presidential campaign on Wednesday, Democratic establishment stalwarts still bitter about their favored candidate’s loss in 2016 took to Twitter to celebrate, eager to find some shortcomings in the Vermont senator’s concession — which they’d been demanding for weeks.

Several complained that Sanders had endorsed Biden more quickly than he had sworn fealty to Clinton in 2016 — even though Sanders had been trailing the former New York senator by a smaller margin at the time he endorsed her.

.@BernieSanders suspending his campaign: "Needless to say this is a very difficult and painful decision for me..there is no alternative" acknowledging @JoeBiden insurmoountable lead. Notably in 2016 he waited until July 12 to endorse Hillary Clinton days before the convention — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) April 8, 2020

This is exactly what I just thought.Imagine if he would have dropped out this time 2016 and started campaigning for her, instead of pulling his pity party all the way through to the convention.Ugh. — Tired, but keeping the petty on 11, bishes. (@TiredInOR4Now) April 8, 2020

If Bernie Sanders had done this on April 7th 2016, Hillary Clinton would be president. pic.twitter.com/x9dAqWDZPy — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) April 8, 2020

Some went for a full rewriting of history, implying Sanders hadn’t endorsed Clinton at all — and insisting that if he had, she would have blown right through her sky-high unfavorable ratings and clobbered President Donald Trump in the general election.

I’m glad Bernie Sanders is dropping out and I know that now is the time for unity, but it kills me a little bit that he couldn’t treat the first female nominee of a major party with the same respect. She would’ve won. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 8, 2020

I’d like to state officially as an angry woman that @BernieSanders is a misogynist of THE HIGHEST ORDER. A true scumbag who couldn’t have found it in his heart to do this ON THE MOST HISTORIC POLITICAL NIGHT FOR WOMEN, thus adding to the strain as to why we are living in HELL. https://t.co/Rx9hlt1qWD — femalepersuasion.net (@femalep) April 8, 2020

Of course, Sanders did endorse Clinton in July 2016, making a deal before the convention to silence his own delegates who’d planned to mount a challenge against what they saw as an unjust coronation of the former First Lady by a party that was clearly in her pocket.

A few even complained he wasn’t enthusiastic enough about Biden. Surely he could muster up some #JoeMentum?

Along with Vladimir Putin, Wikileaks publisher Julian Assange, Green Party candidate Jill Stein, former FBI director James Comey, and a cast of thousands, Clinton and her supporters blamed Sanders for her loss to Trump in 2016. Actress Susan Sarandon, a vocal Sanders supporter, was also deemed responsible for Clinton’s failure to defeat reality-show star Trump, in the eyes of the ‘I’m With Her’ crowd — so much so that they gave her an honorary Twitter beating on Wednesday.

And several unleashed their hate for “Bernie Bros,” because there were still months left in the election campaign to cover up their hatred with calls for unity.

@WorldCitizenLA I promise to be as gracious to Bernie Bros today as they were to Hillary, John Lewis, etc at the 2016 convention. In other words.... pic.twitter.com/Tx2vy6ddqz — FoxyPP (@FoxyPP1) April 8, 2020

stop begging #Berniebros on this app to vote for Biden. It’s what they want.Treat them like KKK 45 supporters; the Dixiecrats are gone. We have a lot of our base that we can turn out to cancel out that 15% in swing states. Focus on that. We’ll be fine. #BernieDroppedoutpic.twitter.com/XLyeo7pu6A — #Dear white feminists: I am not the one (@Kamalaallday) April 8, 2020

While Biden will presumably be facing off against Trump in November, speculation about his health has fueled rumors that Clinton might be called upon to run a third time as the Democratic candidate, should neither Sanders nor Biden secure enough delegates to win the nomination outright at August’s convention. However, a brokered convention is extremely unlikely with just one candidate going into the party conclave.

