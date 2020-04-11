Latest Covid-19 cultural casualty: Famed art & music festival Burning Man canceled

Burning Man, the flamboyant annual party held in the Nevada desert, will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers have announced. Instead, a "virtual" event will be held.

The Burning Man Project said in a statement that the world-renowned festival has been canceled due to the "painful reality" of Covid-19. Organizers explained they were "heartbroken" but decided to call off the event in order to safeguard "public health and the well-being of our participants, staff and neighbors."

Burning Man 2020 was scheduled to take place in the Black Rock Desert of northern Nevada from August 30 to September 7. The festival said it was "committed" to providing refunds to those who purchased tickets early. However, it urged those who "have the means" to donate all or a portion of their ticket value to help keep the group afloat. The organization said they have already been forced to cut staff and take other "belt-tightening measures."

In the interest of the health & wellbeing of our community, we have decided not to build Black Rock City this year. Burning Man, however, is alive & well, and we look forward to seeing you in the Multiverse. Read more in the Burning Man Journal. https://t.co/3FHPq1CGVH — Burning Man Project (@burningman) April 11, 2020

The festival, which has been held yearly for more than 30 years, will be replaced by a "virtual Black Rock City." Organizers say they hope 100,000 people will buy tickets to attend the art and music gala in the "multiverse."

The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered major events around the globe. The virus has led to the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and the cancellation of Wimbledon tennis championships – the first time since World War II.

