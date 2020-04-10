 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
WATCH: California power substation EXPLODES, releasing enormous fireball

10 Apr, 2020 20:08
© @ChantalBevard/Twitter
The city of Burbank in California was rocked by a huge blast on Friday, when a power substation exploded and emitted a huge ball of flames into the skies above.

Eyewitness footage captured the moment the stunning fireball bloomed over the site.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and firefighters have brought the blaze under control. Local reports say the area nearby is suffering power outages.

Burbank police have reopened surrounding roads to traffic, which were previously closed while the Fire Department dealt with the blaze.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

