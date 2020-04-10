WATCH: California power substation EXPLODES, releasing enormous fireball

The city of Burbank in California was rocked by a huge blast on Friday, when a power substation exploded and emitted a huge ball of flames into the skies above.

Eyewitness footage captured the moment the stunning fireball bloomed over the site.

#BREAKING: #Sky2 caught the moments a portion of a power substation exploded in #Burbank after it caught fire. Burbank Firefighters are on scene. #CBSLApic.twitter.com/6HW3cSCyn7 — Mike Rogers (@MikeRogersTV) April 10, 2020

#BREAKING@latrafficgal caught an explosion at a Burbank substation from Newschopper4 Alpha. Burbank Fire says no one was hurt. Very close to homes. pic.twitter.com/dOGP6FfuwW — Chantal Bevard (@ChantalBevard) April 10, 2020

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and firefighters have brought the blaze under control. Local reports say the area nearby is suffering power outages.

My roommate got the craziest video of the power plant in Burbank pic.twitter.com/durGDfINux — Roby (@RobyDiamond_tv) April 10, 2020

Burbank police have reopened surrounding roads to traffic, which were previously closed while the Fire Department dealt with the blaze.

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

FINAL UPDATE: The surrounding streets have been re-opened to traffic. https://t.co/mD4JiWABs8 — Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) April 10, 2020

Fire at the Burbank power plant this morning. Glad everyone is ok. @myBurbankNEWS@BurbankCApic.twitter.com/238YoGg9dc — Melissa G. Shepherd (@AlohaMinty) April 10, 2020

You guys were fast & we appreciate you! pic.twitter.com/vJWAKCLiFV — Kel (@KelRFoxROX) April 10, 2020

