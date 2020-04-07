Acting US Navy secretary RESIGNS amid scandal over coronavirus-hit USS Theodore Roosevelt

A day after issuing a formal apology for appearing to call the ousted captain of Covid-19-stricken aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt “too naive or too stupid” for command, acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly has resigned.

Modly tendered his resignation on Tuesday, less than an hour after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly demanded his removal. Pelosi praised the actions of Captain Brett Crozier, whom Modly had relieved of command over his decision to make public a memo warning of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship, and accused Modly of failing to “prioritize the force protection of our troops.”

The departing Navy Secretary had excoriated Crozier for allowing the memo to end up in the hands of the media, suggesting in an address to the Theodore Roosevelt's crew over the weekend that if he hadn’t intended that outcome – which would have been a violation in itself – he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this.”

Modly slammed the letter, which had pleaded with the Navy to send resources to help 100-plus Covid-19-infected sailors, as a “betrayal of trust,” claiming the news of the virus-soaked ship had deeply disturbed the government of Guam, where the carrier was docked

President Donald Trump had backed Modly’s decision to fire Crozier, denying last week that the captain was being “punished” for trying to save the lives of the men under his command – a move which immediately made the Navy Secretary a target of the president’s nemeses.

