Acting US Navy secretary RESIGNS amid scandal over coronavirus-hit USS Theodore Roosevelt
Modly tendered his resignation on Tuesday, less than an hour after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi publicly demanded his removal. Pelosi praised the actions of Captain Brett Crozier, whom Modly had relieved of command over his decision to make public a memo warning of a coronavirus outbreak aboard the ship, and accused Modly of failing to “prioritize the force protection of our troops.”
View this post on Instagram
The captain of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt sent a direct letter to the Pentagon asking for his sailors to be allowed to leave the ship and go into quarantine after over 100 of its crew tested positive for coronavirus. The Pentagon’s response was equally direct: no. US Defense Secretary Mark Esper dismissed the request, saying he’ll deal with the issue through the regular chain of command, despite Captain Brett Crozier suggesting action was needed because 'we are not at war, and therefore cannot allow a single sailor to perish as a result of this pandemic unnecessarily.'
The departing Navy Secretary had excoriated Crozier for allowing the memo to end up in the hands of the media, suggesting in an address to the Theodore Roosevelt's crew over the weekend that if he hadn’t intended that outcome – which would have been a violation in itself – he was “too naive or too stupid to be a commanding officer of a ship like this.”
Modly slammed the letter, which had pleaded with the Navy to send resources to help 100-plus Covid-19-infected sailors, as a “betrayal of trust,” claiming the news of the virus-soaked ship had deeply disturbed the government of Guam, where the carrier was dockedAlso on rt.com Carrier captain fired over coronavirus letter becomes latest Resistance icon
President Donald Trump had backed Modly’s decision to fire Crozier, denying last week that the captain was being “punished” for trying to save the lives of the men under his command – a move which immediately made the Navy Secretary a target of the president’s nemeses.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW