 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

White House press secretary Grisham leaves post... without ever having held a briefing

7 Apr, 2020 14:32
Get short URL
White House press secretary Grisham leaves post... without ever having held a briefing
FILE PHOTO. ©  REUTERS/Leah Millis
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham is stepping down from her position after less than a year. She will instead begin working with Melania Trump.

Grisham served as press secretary for the White House for 10 months and is notable in her position for having never held one single press briefing. She mainly conducted media interviews, mostly with Fox News.

Grisham will be returning to her previous role in the administration as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff. 

“I am excited to welcome back to the team,” Melania Trump announced in a public statement. Grisham said her replacement will be announced “in the coming days.”

Grisham’s position shift is due to Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s new chief of staff, reorganizing the West Wing personnel. Alyssa Farah, the spokesperson for the Department of Defense, is reportedly being considered as a replacement for Grisham.

Last Friday, Grisham dismissed reports she was losing her press secretary position, telling Axios: “Sounds like more palace intrigue to me, but I’ve also been in quarantine. If true, how ironic that the press secretary would hear about being replaced in the press.”

Like this story? Share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies