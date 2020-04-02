MeToo, but not this time? Hashtag champion actress Alyssa Milano slammed for hypocrisy on Biden assault claims

#Resistance heroine Alyssa Milano is being raked over the coals for backing Democratic presidential frontrunner Joe Biden despite sexual assault allegations, and she’s not the only ‘feminist’ making an exception from #MeToo.

Milano, one of the earliest high-profile boosters of the #MeToo hashtag, has refused to drop her support for Biden, despite former Senate aide Tara Reade going public with allegations that the former vice president sexually assaulted her while she was working on Capitol Hill over two decades ago. Instead, the liberal actress spent Wednesday retweeting demands for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders – whom she supported in 2016 – to drop out of the race, which would leave Biden, now an accused sexual predator, to run against President Donald Trump.

The #MeToo campaigner, who styles herself a crusader for women’s rights, was also one of the loudest voices demanding Congress “believe women” during the 2018 confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was accused of rape by lawyer Christine Blasey Ford and a handful of other women. Milano cemented her street cred as a darling of the #Resistance with her strident opposition to Kavanaugh’s nomination, making her utter silence on the Biden accusation even more outrageous to supporters of the movement.

Many on social media called out her apparent hypocrisy, with some observing that such politically-expedient “morality” had become an epidemic in the #MeToo movement. The organization Times Up, founded to help sexual assault survivors tell their stories in the wake of the explosive hashtag campaign that shook the foundations of Hollywood, had refused to take Reade on as a client when she approached them last year, citing their nonprofit status and the possibility that Biden might become president as their reason for taking a pass.

The fans of #AlyssaMilano sound a lot like those who smeared Christine Blasey Ford. pic.twitter.com/yNLFToe08G — Post-Scarcity-Pal 🏴 🍞📚 (@PostScarcityPal) April 2, 2020

I wish I could get more upset about this but I lived through Bill Clinton. Democrats have never cared about sexual harassment/assault when the perp is a fellow Democrat. Nothing has changed except they co opted #MeToo. — Boomer for Bernie 🌹 (@SouthernGal918) April 2, 2020

A few appealed to Milano directly, asking how she would feel had someone close to her been placed in the unenviable position of having to accuse a powerful Democratic politician of assault – or just providing a reality check.

Dear #alyssamilano Assume hypothetically one of your girlfriends or sisters accuses a estab dem politician of sexual assault. What would you do? Will you parade with the man or empower them to fight? Imagine how Tara Reade feels. #WhatAboutTara#RealityEndorsesBernie — Habiba Choudhury (@HabibaChoudhu) April 2, 2020

Honey, you are being toxic as fuck by gaslighting millions of Americans who want a chance to stay alive. Your boy Biden is a rambling fool & girl-sniffing rapist. He is an embarrassment & a guaranteed victory for Trump. Wish rich undereducated celebs could stay in their lane! — porochista khakpour (@PKhakpour) April 2, 2020

Other critics went the sarcastic route…

Bernie has always fought for what is right and what is just, but 2016 was the time to pretend I supported Bernie. The time is now to elect a pathological liar with dementia, accused of rape, who promises to veto #MedicareForAll during a pandemic!#AlyssaMilanohttps://t.co/fcrs8yiv9Tpic.twitter.com/QKZdWkmhe8 — We Live in an Oligarchy (@RedBeretsM4All) April 2, 2020

#AlyssaMilano: "Y'all are toxic! But we need your vote! Ignore Joe Biden's long history of doing the worst thing and taking advantage of young women! I know you want me to be silent, but I will never stop in my quest to elect a person who has my personal tax avoidance at heart!" — D. L. for Bernie (@Neets101) April 2, 2020

…mocking Milano’s too-little, too-late calls for “unity” after she was dragged for claiming Sanders had wanted to keep US airports open amid the coronavirus.

#AlyssaMilano wrote a passionate #Twitter thread, urging #BernieSanders supporters to support #JoeBiden for president and in the middle of this, she calls #Bernie’s base “#toxic”.Imagine asking people for help and then insulting them. https://t.co/FsLlDh0vDq — Anthony Leone (@AnthonyLeone) April 2, 2020

So the #AlyssaMilano definition of “unifying” is you dropping support for your candidate in favor of hers — Scott Williams (@jswilliams1962) April 2, 2020

Others pointed out drily that #MeToo doesn’t come with carve-outs for political convenience.

Dems on #Biden: Unwanted touching is ok if you are a “tactile person.” Is unwanted kissing ok if you’re just “a kisser”... ? Unwanted groping if you’re just “a pervert”...? Unwanted sex if you’re just “rapist”..? But if you’re a #Trump supporter wearing a hat is a crime. — Dr Gina - Text “TRUMP” to 88022 (@RealDrGina) April 1, 2019

Centrists: Bernie Bro's are the worst, they are evil and toxic and hateful.Also Centrist: Joe Biden is a more trustworthy rapist than Trump — Manda 🌹*NotMeUs* 🌹 (@Mrs_Slinky) April 1, 2020

Remember all that time and energy #AlyssaMilano spent supporting Christine Blasey Ford vs Kavanaugh..but now supports her candidate #Biden against his accuser Tara Reade?#metoo but not today? — Roscoe (@2016bartender) April 2, 2020

