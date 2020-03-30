A voice of CLARITY? Biden launches podcast but can't distract from sexual assault accusation

Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden has launched a podcast, attempting to reassure voters by channeling FDR’s WW2-era Fireside Chats but failing to distract from sexual assault allegations and concerns about his mental state.

The show, called “Here’s the Deal,” debuted on Monday with a sit-down with Obama administration “Ebola czar” and venture capitalist Ron Klain, whom Biden (jokingly?) called an “old friend of the show.” Perhaps tellingly for the candidate, who has staunchly refused to participate in a final primary debate with Democratic Socialist challenger Bernie Sanders, the pre-recorded, heavily-edited podcast clocked in at under 22 minutes.

Not a joke, folks, we just launched our new podcast. It’s called "Here's the Deal." For our first episode, I sat down with Ron Klain, former White House Ebola Response Coordinator, for a discussion on COVID-19.Listen at https://t.co/t11Fa0TZjc or wherever you get your podcasts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 30, 2020

Biden’s campaign laid it on thick in their publicity materials, promising that the show “provides a voice of clarity during uncertain times.” The podcast itself was unremarkable - reassuring platitudes (“I have overwhelming faith in the American people”) bookended promises of competent crisis management. There were gentle criticisms of the Trump administration’s response to the epidemic, and the package was marred by barely any of the stumbles that have come to characterize Biden’s public appearances. But the reactions on social media were intense.

The candidate’s detractors were quick to bring the conversation back to disturbing allegations from former Senate staffer Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her back when he was a senator and recently took her story public. Biden’s campaign has denied the allegations.

Here’s the Deal, Joe Biden is a rapist with dementia and while Democrats and media might want to ignore it, Trump and the GOP will not. The entire general will be about Biden’s rape accusation and cognitive decline. Good luck winning with such a flawed candidate, losers. — 🦠 Isaac, corn teened commie (@drrtbag) March 30, 2020

Look fat here's the deal. Vote for Rape I mean Joe 3 0 3 3 0 to help me in this shaboodle. — The Other Biden - Satire (@OtherJoeBiden) March 28, 2020

Others skewered the candidate’s vision - or lack thereof. “First episode of Joe Biden’s Here’s the Deal should be called ‘Nothing Will Fundamentally Change,’” one user snarked...

the joe biden presidency in one podcast ep pic.twitter.com/4N45S4k16i — vanessa a. bee (@Vanessa_ABee) March 30, 2020

Here's the deal.@JoeBiden politically has been Trump longer than Trump.This is not resistance. It's a clone with 8yrs eligibility. https://t.co/nyfHaYySkQ — Guillotines For All Who Want It (@SocialistOnMain) March 30, 2020

…while others brought up his disintegrating mental state, taking special mirth in the idea of "a voice of clarity."

Will he jab the microphone and insult it during the podcast? That's the consistency we need in this time. #NeverBiden#TimesUpBiden#NoJoe#HellNoJoe#DemExit2020 — 🌹 Goody Weaver #IBelieveTara 🌹 (@goodyweaver) March 30, 2020

Joe Biden launches podcast—“Here’s the Deal”—to provide a “voice of clarity during uncertain times.”Shit, Joe Biden don’t even know which state he’s in, or what office he’s running for, I don’t need anymore clarity than that🤣#MondayMotivation#TrumpPressConf#Trump2020#KAG — 🌹AЯI 💯ᖉ∩ƨƨ!ɐu ᗷO⊥ ❌ (@ari_russian) March 30, 2020

Stunned Sanders supporters insisted the centrist had stolen their candidate’s idea, right down to the name of the show - Sanders has a podcast called “Hear the Bern.”

lol biden creating a dark inversion of "Hear The Bern" with "Here's The Deal" makes a rambling podcast interviewing a venture capitalist in his first episode lmao https://t.co/ag2Dq6ikUU — lipman talkshit (@acablart) March 30, 2020

Here’s the deal: If I were a highly paid political op trying to boost my candidate, and I wanted to start a podcast, I sure as hell wouldn’t name it something that has (at least!) 14 other podcasts by the exact same name. How is Biden’s team so bad at this?! pic.twitter.com/SnOUtobIrj — alternativefax (@turtlebeeheart) March 30, 2020

Plenty of Biden fans welcomed the news, however, trumpeting the unremarkable debut as a major win for the candidate.

Joe's Got A Podcast Want straight up facts about the #coronavirus?Then Here's The Deal. Listen to Joe's podcast on iTunes & Spotify https://t.co/Q8q0axmnT2 — WTFGOP? #RidinWithBiden (@DogginTrump) March 30, 2020

Certainly the audio format presented an improvement over the previous week’s TV interviews streamed live from the candidate’s home, in which he stumbled, slurred, and seemed to forget what he was talking about. Biden disappeared for a week before resurfacing in his home studio and doing that series of short, but increasingly weird interviews with reporters who nevertheless handled him with kid gloves.

Joe Biden's dwindling ability to perform has been marked by moments of memory loss and nonsensical statements. The proof is in the pudding."You know that old expression, the proof of the, you know, it's gonna be an eating the pudding." pic.twitter.com/8NWUg1TpJH — 🔥ASisterforBernie🔥 (@BernForBernie20) March 29, 2020

In the history of live television interviews there has never been one this awkward, not ever. 🥴 pic.twitter.com/8S6bChlaTO — Amy (@MaybeAmes) March 24, 2020

Progressive Democrats have warned for months that nominating Biden will essentially hand reelection to President Donald Trump on a silver platter, but a series of primary victories amid concerns over voter suppression and election-rigging have created an improbable “JoeMentum” behind the former vice president. Accompanied by a media narrative painting him as the only answer to Trump — a return to normalcy, as it were — the candidate seems a sure pick for the nomination.

