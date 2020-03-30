US coronavirus cases near 150,000, with over 2,500 dead

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the US is approaching the 150,000 mark, according to the latest figures by Johns Hopkins University. At least 2,513 people have already died from the disease across the country.

As of Monday morning, some 143 055 Covid-19 cases have been registered across the US. New York remains the worst-affected state, with about 60,000 confirmed coronavirus cases.

Confirmed cases of the virus in the country have increased by nearly 100,000 over the past week, and now the US has the largest number of coronavirus-infected in the world.

Italy, the worst-affected European country, holds the second place with almost 100,000 cases.

The US coronavirus situation is expected to get worse, as Dr. Anthony Fauci — US President Donald Trump's Covid-19 adviser — warned that the country might face “millions of cases” and a staggering toll of up to “200,000 deaths.”

Earlier on Monday, global coronavirus tally smashed past the 700,000 mark, currently standing at around 735,000 cases. Nearly 35,000 people died from the virus worldwide.

