‘Disgrace we needed global pandemic’: UK govt requests ALL homeless people be housed by weekend

The UK government has urged all local authorities in England to house all rough sleepers, those in hostels and night shelters by the weekend – leading many to ask why it takes a worldwide Covid-19 crisis to end homelessness.

According to Crisis – a charity for homeless people – a letter was sent to councils in England on Thursday night saying due to the “public health emergency,” the government was redoubling efforts to ensure “everybody is inside and safe by this weekend.”

These are unusual times so I’m asking for an unusual effort.

***BREAKING NEWS ****📣 The Government has written to local authorities asking them to house everyone sleeping rough or in hostels and night shelters, by the weekend. But we must make sure people aren't back on the street when this is all over More info: https://t.co/cRa0IkF3RC — Crisis (@crisis_uk) March 27, 2020

The government has yet to confirm the announcement, but Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham confirmed the existence of such a letter via social media on Friday morning.

Jon Sparkes, chief executive of Crisis, welcomed the “unprecedented” move, insisting that it proves ending homelessness can be achieved by 2020, if PM Boris Johnson’s administration prioritise the issue. However, Sparkes revealed that it was not clear at present what funds the government would be funnelling to councils – if any – to carry out such an undertaking.

The seismic intervention by the British state to effectively end all homelessness in the country has led many to ask why it hasn't happened until now – perfectly crystalised by one person who angrily tweeted: “It’s an utter disgrace that we needed a global pandemic to do it.”

There were countless people suggesting that homelessness has been a political choice, if as it would appear it really is that easy to solve.

Oh so it really is that easy after all is it... almost like letting people suffer and sleep on the streets is a political choice 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/NvSQEbYxw3 — Jack Duncan🌹 (@JackDunc1) March 27, 2020

So it CAN be done.There are no longer any excuses.Our political elite choose to keep the homeless that way.Remember this. https://t.co/Kx5PPxS9nR — Adam Pegg (@adamastralnoize) March 27, 2020

Others claimed that coronavirus was “exposing capitalist greed and lies like the ‘there's no magic money tree’” to address long-term societal issues.

Coronavirus exposing capitalist greed and lies like the "there's no magic money tree" "We can't house everyone before 2027" etc etc...Will it be enough for ppl to wake up and realise that they suffered needlessly for the last 10 yrs at least?https://t.co/eZv53owPx4 — Audrey (@AudreyAurus1) March 27, 2020

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson revealed on social media that he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing mild symptoms. The 55-year-old will self-isolate in Downing Street, but will remain in charge of the government.

The latest official figures show that the UK has over 11,800 confirmed cases of coronavirus which has, so far, resulted in the deaths of 578 people.

