Start with yourself? CNN host chides Biden after he coughs into his hand ON AIR while ripping Trump coronavirus response

After saying President Donald Trump needs to better listen to his medical advisors, Joe Biden proceeded to cough into his hand, prompting CNN host Jake Tapper to give him a lesson about germs.

Another day, another gaffe for presidential hopeful Biden, who has been doing his best to stay in the spotlight amid the coronavirus spread through television interviews where he’s criticized the Trump administration and its response to the outbreak.

During an interview with CNN’s Tapper where he revealed he has not been tested for the coronavirus because he has not displayed any symptoms, Biden coughed straight into his hand. A clearly shocked Tapper then gave the former vice president a lesson in spreading germs.

“You know, you’re supposed to cough into your elbow,” Tapper said, even going through the motion of putting his mouth to his elbow. The host does give Biden some credit, saying he learned to cough into his own elbow covering the Obama administration, which means Biden would have even less of a reason to not know how to cough without spreading germs.

Also on rt.com US shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic – WHO

Biden’s excuse for coughing into his hand?

“Fortunately, I’m home alone, but that’s okay,” he says.

However, he later says Tapper is “right” when the host calls the move “kind of old school.”

CNN's Jake Tapper just had to show Joe Biden how to properly cough during their interview. pic.twitter.com/SdA7Be69TW — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) March 24, 2020

Like so many other Biden moments, coughing straight into his hand amidst a pandemic he believes is being handled poorly has swept fiercely across social media.

"It's like[Jake Tapper] is a 12-year-old boy talking to five-year-old[Joe Biden],” ‘Justified’ actor Nick Searcy tweeted about the moment.

It's like @jakeTapper is a 12-year-old boy talking to five-year-old @JoeBiden. https://t.co/MJrZwrdHwY — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) March 24, 2020

Joe Biden might want to get this cough checked out pic.twitter.com/KziNlMsu6f — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) March 24, 2020

“Tapper had to tell Biden to stop it and Biden dismisses it as not a big deal even though the CDC is telling everyone not to cough into their hands,” Daily Wire reporter Ryan Saavedra added.

Biden criticizes Trump's response to the coronavirus yet Biden can't even get the basics correct by not coughing into his handsTapper had to tell Biden to stop it and Biden dismisses it as not a big deal even though the CDC is telling everyone not to cough into their hands https://t.co/YeXX2M2JoO — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) March 24, 2020

Others pointed to the irony of Biden coughing in the very same interview where he says he has no coronavirus symptoms, and is urging the president to listen more to medical experts.

Biden: Trump really needs to listen to the medical experts *immediately coughs into hand* — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) March 24, 2020

And as for being “alone” at home, does Biden really have no staff with him making the remote connection to Tapper’s show and lighting the room? He did it all by himself?

1. Biden doesn’t know the right way to cough;2. He claims to be alone in his own home.Do you believe he framed his own shot and got the live connection to CNN going by himself? pic.twitter.com/c5MAygiIzI — Raheem Kassam 😷 (@RaheemKassam) March 24, 2020

Joe Biden said it was fine for him to cough into his hand because he is alone in his home.Bullshit. There's no way Biden knows how to work lights and a camera. pic.twitter.com/akFbh5RSPS — Augustus Caesar (@Caesar63BC) March 24, 2020

Like this story? Share it with a friend!