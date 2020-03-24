US shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic – WHO

The amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US is growing so rapidly that the country has a potential to become the new epicenter of the pandemic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) has said on Tuesday.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris was asked whether the US could become the new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic. “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US So it does have that potential,” she replied.

More than 33,400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across the US and 400 have died as a result of the virus, the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday.

