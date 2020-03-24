 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US shows ‘very large acceleration’ in Covid-19 cases, has potential to become new epicenter of pandemic – WHO

24 Mar, 2020 10:42
A paramedic wheels a patient into hospital following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the Manhattan borough of New York City onMarch 23, 2020. © Reuters / Carlo Allegri
The amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases in the US is growing so rapidly that the country has a potential to become the new epicenter of the pandemic, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) has said on Tuesday.

WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris was asked whether the US could become the new epicenter of the global coronavirus pandemic. “We are now seeing a very large acceleration in cases in the US So it does have that potential,” she replied.

More than 33,400 people have tested positive for Covid-19 across the US and 400 have died as a result of the virus, the nation’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported on Monday.

