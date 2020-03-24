Cuomo says worst yet to come for NYC, 'apex' of coronavirus cases expected within weeks

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed there are now over 25,000 confirmed coronavirus cases across the state and said efforts to slow the increase have simply not worked, with numbers there rising “unabated.”

“We are not slowing it, and it’s accelerating on its own,” Cuomo said on Tuesday regarding the spread of Covid-19 cases in his state.

Focusing on the continuing rise in cases despite efforts to limit its spread, the governor said current projections predict the “apex” of the disease to hit in 14-21 days.

“We haven’t flattened the curve and the curve is actually increasing,” he added, revealing that cases have doubled every three days in New York City.

We are not willing to sacrifice 1-2% of New Yorkers.That’s not who we are.We will fight to save every life we can.I am not giving up. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 24, 2020

The “troubling and astronomical numbers” are behind Cuomo doubling down on his calls for more help from the federal government in supplying ventilators and increasing hospital capacity, with the governor adding that the number of cases in New York City alone should make it a priority above others.

NY is going first. We have the highest and fastest rate of infection. Deal with the issue here for our apex, and then after the apex passes here, deploy the ventilators to the other parts of the country where they are needed.

Specifically, 140,000 hospital beds and at least 30,000 ventilators are needed to combat the spread of the virus, according to the governor.

Asked about calls for lockdown procedures in states to end in order to boost the economy, Cuomo made it clear the disease is a priority for him above the financial impact, saying the elderly are at the greatest risk and their health could be jeopardized if younger people stop social distancing and remaining as isolated as possible.

“Job one has to be to save lives,” he said, though he added people who are told they have “recovered” from the virus should be allowed to go back to work.

Cuomo’s ominous comments about New York come on the same day World Health Organization spokesperson Margaret Harris warned that the US has the “potential” to become the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak due to the recent “acceleration” in cases.

