‘We will enforce’: Denver, Colorado facing 40-DAY ‘stay at home’ order in response to coronavirus

Facing 125 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and with much more testing to do, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock gave residents a harsh warning to stay at home for the next 40 days.

“This isn’t a recommendation anymore. People need to stay at home,” Hancock said on Monday afternoon, announcing a “stay at home” order for Colorado’s capital city. The order will go into effect at the end of business on Tuesday and remain in effect until April 10.

Hancock warned residents that authorities will “enforce” the order “when and where we can.”

While there have been no deaths from the coronavirus in Denver, it is suspected that there could be many undiscovered positive cases as Colorado has struggled to get supplies to properly test citizens on a wide scale.

Hancock warned Denver residents to only leave their homes to go to the grocery store, doctor or to exercise, though they are ordered to practice social distancing if they do any of those things.

Medical marijuana shops will remain open — marijuana is legal in the state — but recreational marijuana shops will be closed. Liquor stores will also close.

“If you’re sick, stay home. If you’re not sick you need to stay home too,” Hancock said. He also warned citizens not to “panic buy” in response to the order.

The state as a whole has reported over 600 cases of the coronavirus and seven deaths from the disease so far. Governor Jared Polis previously urged residents to frequent grocery stores less and limit their time outdoors, even for exercise. He also ordered non-essential businesses to temporarily cut their in-person employees by half.

