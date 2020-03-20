 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US to close border with Mexico for ‘non-essential’ travel in effort to stem coronavirus spread

20 Mar, 2020 18:14
FILE PHOTO: A general view of the international border bridge Paso del Norte, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Starting Saturday, the US-Mexico border will be closed to nonessential travel in order to help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, US President Donald Trump announced Friday.

The closure is open-ended and “will last as long as necessary,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo added.

Trade is exempt from the restriction, which will focus on curbing tourism and recreational activities. President Trump said that Mexico is also suspending air travel from Europe. The Mexican government, however, has not yet announced a European travel ban.

“As we did with Canada, we’re also working with Mexico to implement new rules at our ports of entry to suspend nonessential travel,” Trump said.

“These new rules and procedures will not impede lawful trade and commerce.”

Under the new policies, undocumented immigrants who are caught at the border will be returned directly to Mexico or Canada, rather than detaining them in the US, Chad Wolf, the acting secretary of Homeland Security declared.

Trump emphasized that the policies apply equally to both Canada and Mexico.

“We are treating both borders equally ... northern and southern borders,” the President said.

The US-Mexico border is one of the busiest in the world, with approximately 350 million legal crossings taking place annually. There are more than 300 ports of entry.

