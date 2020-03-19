Tulsi Gabbard suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden

Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard has suspended her presidential campaign and endorsed Democratic frontrunner Joe Biden, citing the establishment favorite’s primary victories and the coronavirus as her reasons.

Gabbard made the surprise announcement on Thursday in a video posted to her Twitter account, explaining she was dropping out to focus on dealing with the coronavirus epidemic in Hawaii and potentially serving in her National Guard capacity should she be called to action.

The endorsement of Biden came as a particular surprise, given Gabbard’s opposition to “regime change wars,” a central plank of her platform. As vice president under Barack Obama, Biden was deeply involved in expanding the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan into conflicts in Yemen, Libya, Syria, Somalia, and Pakistan.

"Although I may not agree with the Vice President on every issue, I know that he has a good heart and is motivated by his love for our country and the American people,” Gabbard said in a statement.

It’s unclear what the Hawaii Democrat’s next play is - she announced months ago she did not plan to run for reelection to her seat in the House after centrist Kai Kahele stepped up to primary her. While Gabbard’s detractors have been shrieking for months that she plans to throw her hat into the ring as a third-party spoiler, her decision to endorse the centrist favorite poured cold water on those speculations.

Honestly, I will never forgive the despicable way she was treated, how she was condescended to and dismissed, portrayed as an evil foreign agent, and so on. She was always a Democrat! That's just the reality. And so she's supporting the Dem nominee, despite strong reservations — Michael Tracey (@mtracey) March 19, 2020

This is the last thing I expected.Tulsi Gabbard is dropping out and endorsing Biden.I thought she might end up being the next Jill Stein, but I was wrong.Tulsi grasps the dangers of a Trump re-election.This move deserves major props. https://t.co/f7ywnaBa2I — Ahmed Baba (@AhmedBaba_) March 19, 2020

Despite historically low turnout due to coronavirus fears, Biden handily swept Tuesday’s primaries in Arizona, Florida, and Illinois, leaving Democratic Socialist challenger Bernie Sanders with an all-but-impossible route to victory. Gabbard highlighted this in her statement, voicing her “appreciation” for Sanders but acknowledging his opponent’s seemingly insurmountable delegate lead.

Gabbard’s fans were more than a little disillusioned…

Alright. So Andrew Yang & Tulsi Gabbard lack conviction to their principles. You are rewarding the rot you have railed against & I can say without equivocation that your supporters aren’t going to be impressed or follow suit. Biden wont be president and your choices look foolish. — Lefty-Desiree McLeftyFace Slaps back w/ Milkshakes (@TinaDesireeBerg) March 19, 2020

So Tulsi Gabbard endorses Biden? I have lost all respect for her.P.S. Don't drop out Bernie.#NeverBiden — Margaret Kimberley (@freedomrideblog) March 19, 2020

…but her haters were thrilled,

Thank you @TulsiGabbard for doing this and endorsing @JoeBiden. It is time to move this campaign forward. @BernieSanders, you have no path to victory. Please join the effort to defeat Trump.https://t.co/Zxo3Kl1xbR — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) March 19, 2020

I thought Tulsi Gabbard's speech was quite classy and dignified, and I am really grateful her priority in this moment is to unite everyone behind Biden, in the fight against Trump and for a better America for all people. All hands on deck. Well done, Congresswoman. — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 19, 2020

and most couldn’t help from gloating.

It's Assad day for Tulsi Gabbard https://t.co/Qprjus2dXi — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 19, 2020

