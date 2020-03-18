 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Florida's Diaz-Balart 1st member of Congress to test positive for coronavirus

18 Mar, 2020 23:03
US Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-FL) ©  Reuters / Yuri Gripas
Mario Diaz-Balart is the first US lawmaker with a confirmed case of Covid-19. The Florida Republican self-quarantined last week, developing symptoms just after a House floor vote.

"I want everyone to know that I am feeling much better,” Diaz-Balart said in a statement on Wednesday, confirming his diagnosis and urging everyone to take the disease “extremely seriously.”

He said he entered self-quarantine on Friday out of abundance of caution and stayed in Washington rather than return to South Florida, because that would put his wife at risk due to her pre-existing conditions. Diaz-Balart developed symptoms on Saturday, including fever and a headache, and was notified on Wednesday that he was indeed infected by the novel coronavirus.

Diaz-Balart is on the record as voting for the Families First Coronavirus Response Act on the House floor late on Friday. An amended version of the bill was adopted in the Senate on Wednesday, allocating billions of dollars to paid sick leave, unemployment benefits and food stamps for Americans affected by the outbreak.

Several other lawmakers have self-quarantined as a precaution since a Covid-19 carrier was reported to have attended the CPAC conference last month, but so far all of their tests have come back negative.

There have been 9,236 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the US so far, and the disease has been reported in every state. More are expected as testing expands. As of Wednesday evening, there have been a total of 150 deaths due to the disease.

