Iran has now temporarily sent home 85,000 inmates over coronavirus fears

Iran’s effort to free up overcrowded prisons from non-critical inmates has seen 85,000 people going home for leave. The measure is meant to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the penitentiary system.

"Some 50% of those released are security-related prisoners... Also in the jails we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak," judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, as cited by Reuters.