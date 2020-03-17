 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Iran has now temporarily sent home 85,000 inmates over coronavirus fears

17 Mar, 2020 08:37
Iran has now temporarily sent home 85,000 inmates over coronavirus fears
FILE PHOTO. A medical team sanitize streets in Tehran. © West Asia News Agency/Nazanin Tabatabaee via REUTERS
Iran’s effort to free up overcrowded prisons from non-critical inmates has seen 85,000 people going home for leave. The measure is meant to prevent an outbreak of coronavirus in the penitentiary system.

“Some 50% of those released are security-related prisoners... Also in the jails we have taken precautionary measures to confront the outbreak,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili said, as cited by Reuters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

