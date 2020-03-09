 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeWorld News

Tehran sends home 70,000 prisoners to mitigate coronavirus outbreak

9 Mar, 2020 13:18
Get short URL
Tehran sends home 70,000 prisoners to mitigate coronavirus outbreak
FILE PHOTO. Disinfection at Imam Reza's holy shrine in Iran. ©West Asia News Agency via REUTERS
Iran’s top judge said around 70,000 people across the country have been granted temporary leave from prisons. The measure is meant to curb the spread of coronavirus infections in the struggling country.

Speaking to a judicial council on Monday, Chief Justice Ebrahim Raisi said Iranian courts have identified 70,000 people eligible for furlough, Tasnim News Agency reported. The number of vetted inmates announced last week was 52,000.

The furlough is meant to decrease the health risk in prisons as the country is struggling to tackle an outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic. The Iranian authorities said they will not be releasing dangerous criminals and that some people will have to pay bail before they can be temporary freed. Raisi said the courts prioritized cases of people who have underlying conditions that make them vulnerable to coronavirus when processing the lists.

Also on rt.com ‘Medical terrorism’: Zarif blames US sanctions for widening coronavirus outbreak that killed 145 in Iran, including top officials

Iran is among the nations hit hardest by the disease, with over 6,500 confirmed cases as of Sunday. Tehran’s ability to respond to the epidemic is undermined by US economic sanctions, which prevent it from buying many of the needed supplies on the international markets.

The World Health Organization sent representatives to Iran last week to help its national health authorities tackle the outbreak.

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies