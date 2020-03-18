 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
US embassies and consulates to cancel all routine visa appointments in most countries over coronavirus

18 Mar, 2020 19:26
The US State Department has suspended all “routine” visa appointments at embassies and consulates in “most countries” due to the coronavirus pandemic, promising to resume “as soon as possible.’

A number of US embassies around the world will suspend routine visa services due to coronavirus precautions, the US State Department confirmed on Wednesday. A department spokeswoman declined to give an exact number but said that “most countries” would be affected. Emergency visa services would remain available “as resources allow,” while US citizens would continue to receive services, she clarified.
The suspension will affect both immigrant and non-immigrant visa services at embassies in countries with a US State Department travel advisory level of 2, 3, or 4, according to an earlier statement from the US Embassy in South Korea. 

As of Wednesday, that includes around 100 countries for which warnings have been issued, according to the US State Department website. In South Korea, which has seen the largest number of infections in Asia outside of China, embassy appointments will be cancelled from Thursday, Reuters said.

“We will resume routine visa services as soon as possible but are unable to provide a specific date at this time,” the department said in a statement posted to Twitter. 

The US has banned the entry of foreigners who have traveled through China, Iran and European Union in the preceding two weeks.

