Trump urges no gatherings of 10+ people, says peak of coronavirus could carry into ‘July or August’

The White House is encouraging people to avoid crowds of 10 or more and practice social distancing over the next 15 days, while President Donald Trump admits the response to the disease could last for months.

The safety tips released by the White House on Monday include avoiding large public spaces like restaurants, bars, and food courts, which shouldn’t be hard since states like New York, Illinois and others have ordered restaurants and bars to only service takeout and delivery customers.

The elderly, who are most at risk of dying from the coronavirus, are encouraged to “stay home and away from people” in the new guidelines. The handout from the White House also suggests young, healthy people do their part and practice social distancing, as well.

“It is critical that you do your part to stop the spread of the coronavirus,” it reads.

President @realDonaldTrump has issued new #Coronavirus guidelines for America for the next 15 days to slow the spread and continue to protect our health."Each and every one of us has a critical role to play in stopping the spread and transmission of the virus." @POTUSpic.twitter.com/e9vxuH8hCs — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) March 16, 2020

Trump revealed a vaccine for the virus is in phase one clinical trials, but he admitted life will likely not return to normal for US citizens until “July or August,” but only if the administration does a “really good job.” While admitting the disease could “wash through” by then, he also warned that it “could be longer.”

The president added the best thing for the economy — the Dow dropped dramatically again on Monday — is to “get through this crisis.” Asked whether we are headed into a recession, he said, “well, yes, we may be.”

Asked about closing the US’ borders, Trump said he has not yet made a decision, but it is something the administration is “thinking” about.

Putting social distancing into practice, the White House press room sat reporters one seat apart, unusual for a room that is typically crammed shoulder-to-shoulder with people.

