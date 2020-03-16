 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Dow plunges 3,000 points in a biggest single drop a day

16 Mar, 2020 20:16
The Dow Jones Industrial Average is displayed after closing bell on floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) ©  REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
The Dow Jones had plummeted nearly 3,000 points - 2,997.1, to be exact - at the close of trading on Monday, finishing down 12.93 percent as markets continued to slide despite tripping a circuit-breaker minutes after opening.

The S&P 500 sank a whopping 12 percent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 13 percent. The Dow has dropped over 30 percent since opening at a high on February 12. This latest Dow drop is the worst since the infamous Black Monday crash in 1987.

While the Federal Reserve has cut rates toward zero in an effort to boost the economy, the continuing closure of schools, restaurants, bars, movie theaters, etc. across the country is affecting the market dramatically and with no end in sight to the coronavirus panic, it's an unsure market for investors. 

Confidence in the markets was not helped by a Monday afternoon press conference where President Donald Trump admitted the federal government could be responding to the coronavirus until "July or August," possibly longer.

