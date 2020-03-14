NEGATIVE: Trump confirmed not to have coronavirus despite recent contacts with infected Brazilian officials

US President Donald Trump’s test for the Covid-19 he took in the wake of contacting at least two Brazilian officials with the virus, has come back negative, the White House announced.

“Last night after an in-depth discussion with the President regarding COVID-19 testing, he elected to proceed. This evening I received confirmation that the test is negative,” the statement put out by Trump’s physician, Sean P. Conley, reads.

President Trump's physician says the President tested negative for the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/Vv94hgC0Co — Emel Akan (@mlakan) March 14, 2020

While initially brushing off concerns about him potentially contracting the deadly virus at the reception he hosted for a Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, Trump acquiesced, telling a new conference on Saturday that he had taken the test.

Pressure for Trump to test for the Covid-19 – a flu-like virus that is now ravaging Europe and Americas after the outbreak winded down in China – has been mounting since it became known that three Brazilian officials, ambassador to the US, Nestor Forster, Senator Nelsinho Trad and Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro all tested positive for the virus.

The all three were present at the meeting with Trump that took place over the past weekend in his Florida residence.

On Friday, Trump’s Brazilian counterpart, Bolsonaro, announced that he also tested negative for the virus amid reports that a growing number of the Latin American country’s officials were not such as lucky to dodge the disease.

