Hollywood producer Weinstein sentenced to 23 years on sexual assault charges

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women, close to the maximum sentence he faced in the landmark case.

Judge James Burke handed down the harsh sentence to the 68-year-old former Miramax producer on Wednesday, siding with prosecutors’ call for a stiff punishment for the erstwhile Hollywood titan. While scores of women have accused Weinstein of sex crimes, he was convicted last month specifically of third degree rape and first degree sexual assault charges against former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Both were in court to watch the sentencing.

Weinstein’s defense had sought leniency, begging the judge to apply the minimum sentence of five years given the producer’s age and insisting he was in poor health. He arrived in court in a wheelchair on Wednesday after using a walker throughout trial proceedings. Since his conviction, Weinstein has reportedly split his time between the Rikers Island jail infirmary and a hospital, where he had stent surgery last week.

