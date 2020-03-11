 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison
Hollywood producer Weinstein sentenced to 23 years on sexual assault charges

11 Mar, 2020 15:09
Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women, close to the maximum sentence he faced in the landmark case.

Judge James Burke handed down the harsh sentence to the 68-year-old former Miramax producer on Wednesday, siding with prosecutors’ call for a stiff punishment for the erstwhile Hollywood titan. While scores of women have accused Weinstein of sex crimes, he was convicted last month specifically of third degree rape and first degree sexual assault charges against former production assistant Mimi Haleyi and aspiring actress Jessica Mann. Both were in court to watch the sentencing.

Weinstein’s defense had sought leniency, begging the judge to apply the minimum sentence of five years given the producer’s age and insisting he was in poor health. He arrived in court in a wheelchair on Wednesday after using a walker throughout trial proceedings. Since his conviction, Weinstein has reportedly split his time between the Rikers Island jail infirmary and a hospital, where he had stent surgery last week.

