Legendary opera star Placido Domingo accepts ‘full responsibility’ for harassment allegations, after MeToo pressure mounts

Facing a flurry of sexual harassment allegations, often anonymous and unconfirmed, the opera superstar has apologized to the women affected, encouraging others to follow suit.

In a statement delivered through Europa Press outlet, Placido Domingo acknowledged “full responsibility” for the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced last year. "Although it was not my intention, no one should ever feel that way,” the opera singer pointed out.

Back in mid-August, AP published a story which mentioned nine women — all but one anonymous — who claimed Domingo was inappropriately touching and kissing them, and making other unwanted advances.

The singer went on the defensive at first, saying the report was “inaccurate,” and insisted the incidents in question were consensual. Now, after “taking some time during the last months,” the Spanish tenor said he has “grown up with this experience.”

Going beyond bringing formal apologies, Domingo pledged making opera “a safer place to work.” While he stopped short of mentioning specific incidents, he stated that “no one has to go through the same.” Without calling names, he hoped that “my example will push others to follow my steps.”

Although the explosive AP report cited no concrete proof underpinning the allegations, it was enough for the proponents of MeToo movement advocate slapping heavy reprisals on the decorated tenor.

Shortly after the piece went public, Domingo was disinvited from the opening night of the Philadelphia Orchestra in September, where he was slated to perform. The San Francisco Opera followed suit, canceling an upcoming appearance by Domingo.

The singer himself vowed to never perform at Metropolitan Opera one day before the opening of ‘Macbeth,’ where he was poised to appear in the title role. The European operas have been more reserved, with many refusing to cave in to the American condemnation campaign.

