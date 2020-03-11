Biden projected to prevail in Idaho after winning Michigan in a major blow for Sanders

Democratic Party front-runner Joe Biden seems to have edged out socialist Bernie Sanders in the primary in Idaho, while the two are tied in Washington. Many votes are coming in via mail due to fears of coronavirus.

A total of 109 delegates – 20 in Idaho and 89 in Washington – are at stake in the two western states. Sanders carried both in 2016 when he ran against another establishment favorite, Hillary Clinton.

Having suffered a night of setbacks, Sanders is the favorite to repeat his 2016 success in North Dakota, where 14 delegates are at stake. Although the polls there closed at 8pm Eastern Time (midnight GMT), the first results started coming in with a delay. Voters complained about the long waiting times even as the stations closed.

Some went so far as to cry “voter suppression.” Photos of people queueing up to the polling stations have gone viral on social media.

Also on rt.com Biden projected to take Michigan, as he seeks to widen his lead over Sanders

By adding Idaho to his expanding list of primary victories, Biden has further dashed the hopes of Sanders following his poor showing on Super Tuesday.

In a major blow to the Vermont senator, the former VP was earlier called the winner in Michigan. Sanders referred to the state, with its 125 delegates up for grabs, as the “most important” one in his campaign.

Also on rt.com Voters face delays, untested new procedures in Michigan, Missouri, Washington, Mississippi, Idaho, and North Dakota

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!