Biden projected to carry Mississippi and Missouri

11 Mar, 2020 00:10
The first round of ‘Big Tuesday’ polls have closed, with Democrat front-runner Joe Biden projected as victor in Mississippi and Missouri primaries, US media call.

Polls closed at 8 pm Eastern time (midnight GMT) in the three states, and early projections favor Biden to win the majority of Mississippi’s 36 delegates and Missouri’s 68.

Sanders is, meanwhile, considered a clear favorite to repeat his 2016 success in North Dakota caucuses, where 14 delegates are at stake.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

