‘Their blood is on your hands’: Veteran confronts Biden for ‘enabling’ Iraq war & killing ‘millions’ (VIDEO)

Joe Biden may have scored big wins on Super Tuesday, but the Democratic presidential candidate failed to woo a military veteran who grilled him over his support for the disastrous invasion of Iraq.

In a video posted by Veterans Against the War, a man who identified himself as a former member of the Air Force approached the former vice president and quizzed him about his dicey foreign policy record.

“We are just wondering why we should vote for someone who voted for a war, who enabled a war that killed thousands of our brothers and sisters, countless Iraqi citizens,” the veteran said to a surprised-looking Biden.

Two veterans confronted @JoeBiden about his record of supporting war during his campaign stopover in Oakland on Super Tuesday.

He continued, arguing that Biden had “enabled” the invasion of Iraq, noting that the former vice president had even awarded ex-president George W. Bush, who launched the war, a ‘Liberty Medal’ in 2018. Biden, the veteran insisted, must be held responsible for throwing his support behind the deadly foreign policy quagmire.

Their blood is on your hands as well. You are disqualified, sir. My friends are dead because of your policies

Biden retorted by stating that his son, who served for one year in Iraq, was also dead — an odd argument to make, since Beau Biden died of brain cancer years after leaving the Middle East.

“I’m not going after your son,” the veteran responded. As Biden walked away, the ex-Air Force member got in the last word.

[There is] no way he can be president… Millions are dead in Iraq… Trump is more anti-war than Joe Biden

The crowd then began to chant “Joe, Joe, Joe!” to which one veteran filming the altercation shouted back: “We actually fought in your damn wars… you sent us to hurt civilians.”

Biden’s support for the 2003 invasion has been repeatedly pointed out by his main rival, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who has argued that the former vice president will preserve the foreign policy status quo in Washington.

