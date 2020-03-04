 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Second round of Super Tuesday polls closes as Democrats vote in AL, AR, ME, MA & OK 
HomeUSA News

Second round of Super Tuesday polls closes as Democrats vote in AL, AR, ME, MA & OK 

4 Mar, 2020 01:01
Get short URL
Second round of Super Tuesday polls closes as Democrats vote in AL, AR, ME, MA & OK 
The second round of Super Tuesday polls for the Democrat presidential nominations have closed, with mainstream outlets calling most states for establishment favorite Joe Biden.

At stake are 52 delegates in Alabama, 31 in Arkansas, 24 in Maine, 91 in Massachusetts and 37 in Oklahoma. Voting was extended in some Tennessee counties (64 delegates) due to disruptions from Monday night’s tornadoes.

Alabama was called for Biden within minutes of the polls closing. He also has a solid lead in Oklahoma with 59 percent reporting. Sanders is leading in Texas, with Warren trailing by 3 points. Arkansas remains too close to call, while Biden has a comfortable lead in Massachusetts with less than 2 percent reporting. Early results from Tennessee show Biden, Bloomberg, and Sanders vying for the lead.

Also on rt.com First Super Tuesday results: Media call Virginia, North Carolina for Biden and Vermont for Sanders

Meanwhile, Mike Bloomberg has picked up five delegates in American Samoa, with Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) qualifying for the next debate by getting one – unless the DNC changes the rules again, that is.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies