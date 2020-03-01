Democratic voters in America’s two most populous states have indicated they actually prefer socialism to capitalism in a new poll that also showed Bernie Sanders taking over Joe Biden ahead of crucial vote.

The latest poll conducted by YouGov on behalf of the CBS says that more than half of Democratic voters in California and Texas – two states with the biggest population that also award the most delegates for the primaries – harbor “positive view” of socialism. Support for the traditional foundation of the US economy was particularly weak in Texas, where only 37 percent said they saw it as a preferred option.

Not surprisingly, most of them also plan to give their votes to the self-described ‘Democratic Socalist’ Bernie Sanders at the upcoming Super Tuesday. That could be bad news for the former vice president Joe Biden, who just strengthened his positions following a clear-cut victory in South Carolina.

Yet, he might be eventually unable to challenge Sanders’ positions at the national level, since Bernie is expected to enjoy a comfortable 12-point lead over him in Califorina. In Texas, Sanders is about to come first just as well, although the gap between the two here could be mere four percent points, the poll shows.

The survey results were obtained before Biden’s victory in South Carolina, although few voters said developments in this state could impact their decision anyway. Elizabeth Warren is projected to come third in both states, coming particularly close to Biden in California, where just one percent point separates the two.

That, in turn, might not sound particularly well for Michael Bloomberg, a billionaire and the former New York City mayor, who is literally staking everything on Super Tuesday while flooding the targeted states with ads. This strategy does not seem to be coming out well for him so far, as he is expected to come only the fourth in both California and Taxes with just between 12 and 13 percent of the votes.

The US President Donald Trump has recently took aim at Bloomberg, arguing that he should drop out of the race and endorse Biden instead.

Sanders himself said he is looking forward to Super Tuesday, a crucial moment in the race, as he is still enjoying an edge amounting to eight delegates’ votes.

