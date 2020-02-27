Twitter & Bloomberg campaign accused of censoring tweets with Epstein docs, fueling claims billionaire linked to dead pedophile

Apparent efforts to quash discussion of the documented relationship between billionaire Democratic candidate Mike Bloomberg and billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein have only added more fuel to the fire on social media.

The link in itself is nothing new, as photos of Bloomberg with Epstein's alleged madam Ghislaine Maxwell have been circulating for months. There have also been calls for Democratic primary debate moderators to ask the former New York mayor about his relationship with the deceased pedophile. But several Twitter users are now claiming their accounts were locked when they posted screenshots of Epstein's "little black book" showing a listing for "Bloomberg Mike" just beneath neocon UK ex-PM Tony Blair.

This morning it only showed me one tweet that they found objectionable, it was a post from August with a screenshot of Epstein’s Black Book. Twitter didn’t tell me to delete the other 3 tweets until my account lock was up a few minutes ago. Here’s what I saw this morning: pic.twitter.com/wO0UxX6GeI — Sam 🍞📈 (@halaljew) February 27, 2020

Two weeks ago, I went to twitter jail 12 hours for posting redacted screenshots of #BlackBookBloomberg's inclusion there and in Epstein's Emergency List.They hit 11 other tweets showing Harvey Weinstein tipped off Epstein to 2005 investigation, Fruman, Wexner/Rybolovlev, etc. pic.twitter.com/mkvrXvWxlR — random facts girl. (@soychicka) February 27, 2020

"I apologize for doxxing Jeffrey Epstein and his pedophile friends," one of the affected users sarcastically tweeted after he was allowed back onto the platform. Word got around that "Bloomberg or his campaign is apparently now reporting people for bringing up the black book," and the Streisand Effect kicked in. Thousands of posters using the hashtag #BlackBookBloomberg — under the 'Storm Area 51'-like logic of "can't block us all" — did their best to make Bloomberg's campaign (or whoever was behind the blocks) regret trying to squash speculation.

Charlie Daniels voice: This picture ain't goin' away! pic.twitter.com/TxwTVyuVi8 — Ad Infinitum (@Ad_Inifinitum) February 27, 2020

The Bloomberg campaign is reporting the shit out of you for posting those. However now there is a hashtag because of course that happens when you start mass reporting folks #BlackBookBloomberg — CursedFlags&Maps (@CursedMaps) February 27, 2020

Bloomberg's defenders insisted there was nothing out of the ordinary about the Lolita Express owner, who had a mansion in New York, having the mayor's contact information filed away. A few even pointed out that "they moved in the same circles" — maybe not the defense Bloomberg would have liked, but one for which there's certainly photographic evidence.

Rich guy pedophile who lives in NYC has the mayor’s phone number in a contact list. So what? Meanwhile, the President of the United States parties with said pedophile often and visited his private island and there is no bot hashtag #BlackBookTrump Why?#BlackBookBloomberg — Steve Redmond (@sjredmond) February 27, 2020

This is the most ridiculous, guilt by association bullshitI ever heard. I’m not guilty of the crimes of people who have my name in their contacts list. Bloombergwas the mayor of the city where Epstein lived. Theymoved in the same circles. So, Bullshit.#blackbookbloomberg — Quintus (@Quintus74689745) February 27, 2020

Others went on the offensive and blamed the hashtag on Russia — because there's no way American voters would be concerned about their possible president hanging out with a convicted sex offender, who was under investigation for further sex trafficking charges when he died mysteriously in jail.

Given what we know about Russia's intent to keep interfering in our elections by focusing on sowing division and false information on social media, all of these hashtags are VERY SUSPECT. Heads up. #PrimaryWarren#BlackBookBloomberg — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) February 27, 2020

Two for one deal on Russian hashtags this morning. Let’s all get duped like idiots! #PrimaryWarren#BlackBookBloomberg — Bleeding Heart Liberal Marine (@zaharako) February 27, 2020

Meanwhile, a few pointed out the hypocrisy of supporters of Trump criticizing Bloomberg, or supporters of Bloomberg criticizing Trump, given that both had a relationship with Epstein.

They absolutely are hypocrites. It is maddening that things that are ok for Trump to do are horrible for others. It is strange.But that is the way cults work. And #BlackBookTrump is a cult.#BlackBookBloomberg — Professing Professor (@Professing_Prof) February 27, 2020

it's buckwild to go into threads where clearly anti-trump people are defending bloomberg for being in the same *alleged* child-*redacted* book.#BlackBookBloomberg — jason fifi (@jasonfifi) February 27, 2020

While MSM has gone after Bloomberg about his abysmal history with women and minority communities, no stories have appeared in major publications exploring his relationship - or lack thereof - with the notorious pedophile. Former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein called out the media on Thursday for not "asking this obvious question."

Americans want to know why Bloomberg was in the black book of Jeffrey Epstein, the infamous child sex trafficker who died under mysterious circumstances in an NYC jail. Why isn't the media asking this obvious question? Their silence is deafening. #BlackBookBloomberg — Dr. Jill Stein🌻 (@DrJillStein) February 27, 2020

