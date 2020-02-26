 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
Multiple people shot at Milwaukee beer brewing facility – reports
HomeUSA News

Multiple people shot at Milwaukee beer brewing facility – reports

26 Feb, 2020 21:00
Get short URL
Multiple people shot at Milwaukee beer brewing facility – reports
Up to eight people have been shot at the Miller Coors Brewing Company headquarters in Milwaukee, Minnesota, according to local media. Authorities have reportedly subdued the shooter.

At least two people are dead and several more injured after a shooting near Building 4 at the MillerCoors headquarters on West Highland Boulevard, according to initial reports in local media. The shooter has reportedly been neutralized.

Emergency personnel, including dozens of police cars, are on the scene. MillerCoors confirmed the incident and has ordered employees to find a safe place to hide.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies