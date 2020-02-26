Multiple people shot at Milwaukee beer brewing facility – reports

Up to eight people have been shot at the Miller Coors Brewing Company headquarters in Milwaukee, Minnesota, according to local media. Authorities have reportedly subdued the shooter.

Emergency personnel, including dozens of police cars, are on the scene. MillerCoors confirmed the incident and has ordered employees to find a safe place to hide.

MPD is investigating a critical incident in the 4000 block of W. State Street. Please stay clear of the area at this time. — Milwaukee Police (@MilwaukeePolice) February 26, 2020

