MSNBC host Scarborough says Warren and Klobuchar should drop out to help ‘consolidate efforts’ against Sanders

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough has added his voice to the network's recent anti-Bernie Sanders chorus, arguing that Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar should drop out of the race in order to “consolidate efforts” against the frontrunner.

The 'Morning Joe' co-host said that, despite how well she has done, "people are talking" about how Minnesota senator Klobuchar, who finished third in the New Hampshire primary, should "get out of the race.”

He then moved onto Warren, who "finished weak" in the Nevada primary. Scarborough said "a lot of buzz on Twitter" was suggesting she should throw in the towel too.

Not everyone on Twitter was supportive of Scarborough’s opinions on who should drop out of the race, however.

Also on rt.com Blitzkrieg Bernie? Sanders’ victory in Nevada like NAZI invasion of France – MSNBC’s Chris Matthews

Many questioned why Scarborough was eager to see two female candidates drop out when there were male candidates — Joe Biden and billionaires Mike Bloomberg and Tom Steyer among them — performing worse than the women in the polls and primaries.

“Weird how he picks the women in the race, when Biden, Steyer, and Bloomberg are doing as poorly or worse,” one tweeter wrote.

Why don't the 2 billionaires drop out instead? 🙄 — BxBkGirl 🌊🇺🇸🗽🌊 (@MariBXBKgirl) February 24, 2020

Some argued that Scarborough's suggestion was unlikely to work well as an anti-Sanders strategy anyway, given that Warren's progressive supporters were likely to support the Vermont senator if she left the race.

Clueless Joe Scarborough really is clueless. If Warren dropped out she would endorse Sanders and the majority of people who would otherwise vote for her would then vote for Sanders. Why is he still on television. #notsmart — Joel J 😷 (@joeljanse) February 24, 2020

Ex Warren voters will mostly be going to Bernie — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) February 24, 2020

Another commenter suggested it was time for MSNBC to replace Scarborough with someone who is "a bit more in tune with the 21st century."

Others pointed out Scarborough’s past as a Republican lawmaker and his previous support for Donald Trump, making the case that perhaps he shouldn't be giving advice on which Democrats should drop out.

Anyone who used to support Trump can take a seat on this election. — Nostradumbass (@Nostradumbass14) February 24, 2020

MSNBC’s coverage of the election — and particularly Sanders’ campaign — has come under fire in recent weeks.

Long-time anchor Chris Matthews raised eyebrows on the night of the Nevada primary for comparing Sanders' handy win in the state to the Nazi invasion of France in the 1940s. His comments drew fire not only for their exaggerated nature, but for the fact that Sanders is a Jew whose own family members perished at the hands of the Nazis.

Matthews had also previously suggested that Sanders, a democratic socialist, would be happy to see the rich executed in Central Park.

