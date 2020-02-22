Bernie Sanders takes early lead in Nevada Caucus based on first preference polling

Early preference polling shows Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is a clear favorite for caucus-goers, though it is still too early to call a true victor in the race.

Entrance poll results from ABC, CBS and others show Bernie's frontrunner status in the race for the Democrat Party's presidential nomination could hold strong in the third major votes for the battling candidates.

CBS reports that six in 10 caucus goers interviewed by them support a government-run, single-payer health care system, a signature part of Sanders' campaign promises, as well as that of contender Elizabeth Warren, though she did not fare as well with voters in Iowa or New Hampshire. ABC similarly reported 62 percent of Nevada voters polled also support such a system, and 43 percent said health care is a top priority when choosing a candidate. And an Edison Media Research entrance poll also finds that Sanders is a first preference for Nevada voters.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW