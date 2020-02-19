Mysterious ‘PUTIN’ group unleashes flock of MAGA-hatted pigeons in Los Angeles to protest Dem debate

A flock of pigeons wearing tiny red baseball caps - and one wearing a Trump wig - have been released by a self-styled “underground radical group” in Las Vegas to protest the Democratic debate and support Trump.

The birds were unleashed on Tuesday evening in downtown Las Vegas to protest “the arrival of the 2020 Democratic debate” the following day, the group, which calls itself Pigeons United to Interfere Now (PUTIN, what else?), said in a statement to local media. The stunt also served “as a gesture of support and loyalty to President Trump,” who is holding a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday. The group claims they were inspired by the CIA’s Operation Tarcana, in which the agency attached cameras to pigeons and send them to spy on the Soviet Union in the 1970s.

In addition to the “aerial protest piece,” footage of the bird release was sent to local media to accompany the statement. The ominous video shows the birds in a coop bedecked with American flags and is overlaid with audio from the Alfred Hitchcock horror film “The Birds,” in which birds turn on humans and start attacking them. No bird attacks have been reported in the vicinity of the release…yet.

The self-proclaimed “underground radical group” stressed that they take good care of their stunt pigeons. Group member “Coo Hand Luke” explained that they use non-toxic eyelash glue to attach their accessories, which fall off within a few days or are removed manually when they return to their Las Vegas coop. The birds were washed with Dove detergent (seriously) to de-grease them and in many cases had to be nursed back to health.

PUTIN wants to remain anonymous, they said, because it “values its cause over celebrity. The aim of this project is to draw attention to the art and the message, not those behind it.” In addition to those political goals, shedding light on “the plight of pigeons” is an added bonus, they said. While pigeons wearing cowboy hats and sombreros have previously been spotted in Las Vegas, the group did not claim responsibility for those incidents.

Wednesday’s Democratic debate will see the six primary candidates fight it out for the privilege of facing off against Trump in the November general election. Those Nevadans that haven’t voted early will caucus on Saturday to choose their candidate.

Social media was divided as to whether the pigeons were an example of Trump supporters trolling liberals, or liberals trolling Trump supporters.

Practicing animal cruelty to own the libs — Christina Zuniga (@czuniga31) February 19, 2020

I...I wouldn't have thought this was a "pro" Trump maneuver. 🤷‍♀️ — Rokey🇺🇸 I Block Idiots (@rokeypdx) February 19, 2020

Animal cruelty in order to continue to stir up discourse. The left is insane. — Lisa ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Lisalovessports) February 19, 2020

