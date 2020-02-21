‘Some people have too much money’: Bloomberg trolled for Trump eats 'burnt steak' and ‘cheats at golf’ billboards

Michael Bloomberg’s latest bid to get support is a series of Nevada billboards trolling Trump for everything from how he likes his steak cooked to how he plays golf, but folks aren’t buying into the childish antics.

You can’t say Bloomberg isn’t trying. In his attempt to become the 2020 presidential nominee for the Democrat Party, the billionaire has spent hundreds of millions of dollars already and the 5’8’’ former New York City mayor is even enduring perhaps President Donald Trump’s most vicious nickname for a rival yet — Mini Mike.

lol... At first I thought this was a spoof... Alas, this is Bloomberg's real billboard. 😂🤣😂 Next up, Donald Trump likes McDonalds French Fries... https://t.co/gIWitrlWaT — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) February 21, 2020

In the 78-year-old’s attempt to bite back at the president, his campaign is running a billboard campaign in Nevada accusing Trump of eating “burnt” steak, cheating at golf and losing the popular vote in 2016.

Check some of them out below:

Trump had a rally in Phoenix this week. We made sure there was a nice gift waiting for him! 😍 pic.twitter.com/a8juK5ATIM — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg’s massive Vegas Strip ad campaign is impossible to miss pic.twitter.com/WZMub4bBfg — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) February 21, 2020

With the billboards sitting along a motorcade route the president had to take to get to a rally — one is even near a Trump hotel — Bloomberg’s campaign tweeted they were a “nice gift” for Trump.

What they likely didn’t expect is that the billboards would be an even nicer gift for folks looking to further mock the former mayor on Twitter.

“After the last debate, Bloomberg *is* the burnt steak,” one Twitter user joked.

After that last debate, Bloomberg *is* the burnt steak. https://t.co/ir99yzK6Jd — RazörFist (@RAZ0RFIST) February 21, 2020

He literally mentioned burnt steak, and yet, this does not qualify as a burn.This is rich guy “Donny eats boogers” talk. https://t.co/Ci64GDnetz — Donia (Lasagna) (@doniamae) February 21, 2020

“I’ve never said ‘It’s possible some people have too much money’ before but…” National Review critic and New Yorker Kyle Smith tweeted.

I’ve never said “It’s possible some people have too much money” before but... https://t.co/4eH04cscUH — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) February 21, 2020

Given the format of these billboards, are we supposed to infer that Mike Bloomberg’s wall will not fall over? https://t.co/nDqMLWwYSb — Meagan Day (@meaganmday) February 21, 2020

Bloomberg's billboards, i.e. billbergs, are the fault of the humorless dullards who replied to Bloomberg's tweets with "epic!, whoever wins needs to hire this genius!" — Brian McFadden (@BrianMc_Fadden) February 21, 2020

“Country club infighting is just the worst,” ‘Red Eye’ star Andy Levy added.

country club infighting is just the worst https://t.co/kDQwZ8mF6h — my pal andy (@andylevy) February 21, 2020

These Bloomberg billboards are something else though pic.twitter.com/oNKS1CJm6R — Aaron Cynic (@aaroncynic) February 21, 2020

Despite accusing Trump of a bad palette when it comes to steak, Bloomberg’s campaign later proudly posted a video of him at fast food chain Subway and bragged about how much the former mayor enjoyed the sandwich shop.

“He could eat it for every meal,” the campaign tweeted about Bloomberg.

Mike loves @SUBWAY - he could eat it for every meal. What’s your order? pic.twitter.com/65mY75Q0N3 — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 21, 2020

The attempt to appeal to the common man was as roundly mocked as the billboards, with some pointing to the irony of Subway being a billionaire New Yorker’s “favorite deli.”

Are mayor takes out giant billboard to make fun of how @realDonaldTrump eats steak Then goes on social media to let everyone know he has ABOSOLUTELY a no taste in sandwiches. If you live in NYC and this is your favorite deli, no question your mental acuity. https://t.co/S4unV4l7gz — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) February 21, 2020

A Subway worker making $9/hour would have to work 40 hours a week for the next *3.4 million years* to make as much as Bloomberg's net worth. https://t.co/1MD7SvXjcG — Tyler Buchanan (@Tylerjoelb) February 21, 2020

Or maybe it’s all just one billionaire’s way of competing with his billionaire competition’s well-known love of fast food. Trump will be hard to beat though…

