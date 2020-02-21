 icon bookmark-bicon bookmarkicon cameraicon checkicon chevron downicon chevron lefticon chevron righticon chevron upicon closeicon v-compressicon downloadicon editicon v-expandicon fbicon fileicon filtericon flag ruicon full chevron downicon full chevron lefticon full chevron righticon full chevron upicon gpicon insicon mailicon moveicon-musicicon mutedicon nomutedicon okicon v-pauseicon v-playicon searchicon shareicon sign inicon sign upicon stepbackicon stepforicon swipe downicon tagicon tagsicon tgicon trashicon twicon vkicon yticon wticon fm
HomeUSA News

‘Some people have too much money’: Bloomberg trolled for Trump eats 'burnt steak' and ‘cheats at golf’ billboards

21 Feb, 2020 21:59
Get short URL
‘Some people have too much money’: Bloomberg trolled for Trump eats 'burnt steak' and ‘cheats at golf’ billboards
Mike Bloomberg campaigning in Miami, Florida ©  REUTERS/Maria Alejandra Cardona/File Photo
Michael Bloomberg’s latest bid to get support is a series of Nevada billboards trolling Trump for everything from how he likes his steak cooked to how he plays golf, but folks aren’t buying into the childish antics.

You can’t say Bloomberg isn’t trying. In his attempt to become the 2020 presidential nominee for the Democrat Party, the billionaire has spent hundreds of millions of dollars already and the 5’8’’ former New York City mayor is even enduring perhaps President Donald Trump’s most vicious nickname for a rival yet — Mini Mike.

In the 78-year-old’s attempt to bite back at the president, his campaign is running a billboard campaign in Nevada accusing Trump of eating “burnt” steak, cheating at golf and losing the popular vote in 2016.

Check some of them out below:

With the billboards sitting along a motorcade route the president had to take to get to a rally — one is even near a Trump hotel — Bloomberg’s campaign tweeted they were a “nice gift” for Trump.

What they likely didn’t expect is that the billboards would be an even nicer gift for folks looking to further mock the former mayor on Twitter.

“After the last debate, Bloomberg *is* the burnt steak,” one Twitter user joked.

“I’ve never said ‘It’s possible some people have too much money’ before but…” National Review critic and New Yorker Kyle Smith tweeted.

“Country club infighting is just the worst,” ‘Red Eye’ star Andy Levy added.

Despite accusing Trump of a bad palette when it comes to steak, Bloomberg’s campaign later proudly posted a video of him at fast food chain Subway and bragged about how much the former mayor enjoyed the sandwich shop.

“He could eat it for every meal,” the campaign tweeted about Bloomberg.

The attempt to appeal to the common man was as roundly mocked as the billboards, with some pointing to the irony of Subway being a billionaire New Yorker’s “favorite deli.”

Or maybe it’s all just one billionaire’s way of competing with his billionaire competition’s well-known love of fast food. Trump will be hard to beat though…

If you like this story, share it with a friend!

Podcasts
All podcasts
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2020. All rights reserved.

This website uses cookies. Read RT Privacy policy to find out more.

Accept cookies