CNN reporter triggered by Fox interviewing InfoWars’ ‘Gun Girl’ quickly reminded of own network’s history with racists & criminals

19 Feb, 2020 23:20
Kaitlin Bennett participating in Gun Lobby Day at Virginia State Capitol building ©  REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
In a case of pot calling the kettle black, Oliver Darcy fumed at Fox News describing Kaitlin Bennet as a “gun rights activist” after her tumultuous visit to a college campus. Twitter was quick to remind him of CNN’s own sins.

InfoWars contributor and Liberty Hangout cofounder Bennett appeared on ‘Fox and Friends First’ to discuss recently getting run out of Ohio University, where swarms of protestors chased the young conservative and her team and threw objects like toilet paper at her.

Known mainly for interviewing and provoking progressive college students in her videos, Fox News introduced Bennett as a “gun rights activist” during their segment, something that did not sit well with CNN senior media reporter Darcy.

Darcy criticized the network for not mentioning Bennett’s association with Alex Jones’ InfoWars or past “inflammatory comments” made by her.

Bennett has certainly made inflammatory comments, as part of her act is being a provocateur, something even conservatives have brought up.

Among her more attention-grabbing “inflammatory” statements, she once questioned how many people died in the Holocaust. 

However, Darcy being concerned with another network legitimizing someone controversial was laughable to many Twitter users, who were quick to point out the fact that the reporter’s own network had interviewed infamous neo-Nazi Richard Spencer about his anti-Trump beliefs.

“It’s all gonna be Richard Spencer screencaps in your replies, dude,” gaming streamer and commentator Neontaster wrote – a prediction that ended up being correct.

CNN is also the network that gave hefty amounts of airtime to now-convicted felon and former Stormy Daniels lawyer Michael Avenatti, someone host Brian Stelter openly considered a serious contender for the 2020 presidential election.

