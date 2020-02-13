'Actually dangerous’: Samantha Bee’s denunciation of PragerU shows liberals still don’t get the allure of the forbidden

Liberal comedian Samantha Bee has said she fears YouTube powerhouse PragerU is brainwashing kids by disguising right-wing propaganda as educational content – but her fear is the best endorsement the outlet could hope for.

Calling the popular conservative channel “actually dangerous,” Bee warned it was “trick[ing] kids into thinking their videos are educational” in a tweet posted on Wednesday night. The post was a teaser for an entire segment about PragerU on her show ‘Full Frontal’, in which she warned that the channel was netting “billions of views” from “middle and high school children” who were unwittingly being programmed with right-wing dogma.

Prager U is actually dangerous. They’re reaching a new, younger audience with bullshit conservative propaganda. They trick kids into thinking their videos are educational even though Prager U is as much of a real college as Monsters University. — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 13, 2020

While many parents might be surprised to hear their children are deliberately seeking out educational programming – even if it turns out to be conservative propaganda in disguise – Bee repeated well-worn talking points to scare her audience, remarking on the “veneer of respectability” PragerU’s rotating cast of D-list celebrities were placing over reactionary ideas like “Planned Parenthood wants to abort as many babies as possible.”

Did you see our new national ad campaign that aired on TBS last night?Check it out! https://t.co/GvxVuQtJyK — PragerU (@prageru) February 13, 2020

PragerU didn’t seem too broken up about Bee’s critique, retweeting her video on its own account. Run by conservative radio host Dennis Prager, PragerU has indeed racked up billions of views by meting out bite-sized morsels of conservative doctrine to the all-important younger audience, but the liberal establishment, rather than attempt to compete with their own politicized internet-age version of ‘Schoolhouse Rock’, have thus far merely raged at the existing model.

Bee’s supporters came out in force to lay the smackdown on PragerU. The deep-pocketed outlet was brainwashing young kids with racist, sexist propaganda, they said.

Prager U is a total party school. pic.twitter.com/7bej3XIca0 — Santa Claus, CEO (@SantaInc) February 13, 2020

Conservatives hit back, insisting the pseudo-educational channel only “shows and explains facts exactly how they are, whether we like it or not.”

Haha really? Propaganda? Prager U is just too damn effective for Liberals liking so y'all feel the need to try and shut it down. How about you give some detail on how one video is "propaganda". A full breakdown. These are quality videos, 100% factual. You're the propagandist. — Kash Jackson (@KashJackson2018) February 13, 2020

Several managed to cut through the partisan bickering to the heart of the matter: if the material PragerU broadcast wasn’t routinely shut out of the mainstream, it would quickly lose its allure.

Young people will always be drawn to ideas which the establishment says are forbidden ... a story as old as time — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) February 13, 2020

This is the greatest thing to ever happen to Prager U (go follow them @prageru). Thank you, Samantha Bee! https://t.co/AE8XmCDc8B — Amanda (@AmandaPresto) February 13, 2020

Until then, the best publicity PragerU could hope for is that an establishment-approved, liberal-centrist comedian like Bee should pillory them on her show. The channel attracted national attention when it called out Facebook and YouTube for suppressing their content.

