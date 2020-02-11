Watch out! Here comes... Dennis? New UK storm name triggers social media mockery

Storm Dennis is poised to batter much of the UK this weekend – so say the country’s Met Office meteorologists – but many on social media don’t seem to be taking the warnings too seriously due to its somewhat non-threatening name.

If the British public thought they had escaped bad weather season after Storm Ciara left 20,000 homes without power and some cities like York flooded on Sunday, then they could be in for a nasty surprise – in the form of Storm... Dennis.

Forecasters have confirmed that there will be strong gusts across the UK, with a yellow weather warning in place on Saturday.

It’s safe to say that not too many on social media were taking the warnings too seriously on Tuesday, perfectly summed up by one person on Twitter who thought Storm Dennis “sounded like it will just knock over a couple of patio chairs and then fall asleep watching the snooker.” Funny GIFs mocking the newly named storm were also posted.

When you see #StormDennis trending in the UK 😣 pic.twitter.com/Y11LPIxEtf — Angela Lindley (@Tange91) February 11, 2020

Meanwhile, others attempted to give Storm Dennis a more formidable identity by suggesting it could be as scary as former Labour MP Dennis Skinner in full voice in the House of Commons. Pity was also directed at a Twitter account named Dennis Storm.

References to iconic British comic book character ‘Dennis the Menace’ – known for causing mischief in his neighborhood – were also made.

When you see that Dennis the Menace is trending and become worried that he's finally met his maker and then you realise that it's just another storm, #StormDennis on the way pic.twitter.com/TSs5Iysjm7 — Andy Poulton - SEO (@andypoulton) February 11, 2020

Each year, the Met Office releases the names given to potential storms for the season, which begins in September. Names alternate between male and female and, so far this season, there has been Storms Atiyah, Brendan and Ciara. Next on the list is Dennis, with Storm Ellen lying in wait.

Also on rt.com Windy, with a chance of trampolines: Storm Ciara brings gales & flooding across Britain, disrupts air traffic (VIDEOS)

Think your friends would be interested? Share this story!

to RT newsletter to get stories the mainstream media won’t tell you.